West Ham switch focus to Santon ‘talks’

West Ham are in talks with Inter Milan defender Davide Santon, according to reports in Italy.

After the injury to Aaron Cresswell boss Slaven Bilic is desperate to draft in another left-back and Sky Italia claim former Newcstle man Santon is now top of their list of targets.

Santon is believed to have flown into England for talks with West Ham and to undergo a medical with a view to a season-long loan, which could turn into a £5million permanent deal if he impresses.

Santon can play at left-back and right-back and came close to joining Sunderland earlier this summer, but the move fell through with the club citing their negotiations with Inter “failed to reach a positive conclusion”.

The 25-year-old has been interesting Crystal Palace this summer, but West Ham have moved ahead of their London rivals after Cresswell was ruled out for four months forcing Bilic to move for a replacement.

Yesterday the Hammers reportedly had two knock backs in his pursuit of a full-back with Arsenal refusing to allow Kieran Gibbs leave on loan and a move fro Norwich’s Martin Olsson collapse.

Hull‘s Andrew Robertson, 22, FC Copenhagen’s Swedish defender, Ludwig Augustinsson, 22, and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson of Manchester United were also believed to be on Bilic’s hit list, but Santon could now be the answer to their Cresswell void.