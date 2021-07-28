West Ham to swoop for forgotten Man Utd star set for contract termination

West Ham are keeping a close eye on the situation involving Phil Jones at Old Trafford, who reportedly may be let go for free this summer.

The centre-half still has two years left on his contract Manchester United are keen to get him off their wage bill.

With Raphael Varane arriving from Real Madrid with hefty wage demands, Jones and his £100,000-a-week salary could be sacrificed to help balance the books.

The 28-year-old did not feature for the club at all last season as he recovered from knee surgery. Indeed, he has only featured in eight competitive matches in the last two season.

Jones’ career at United has been plagued by injury. He’s averagely missed 20 games a season due to knocks since signing from Blackburn under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011.

July 27 Transfer Chatter - Werner to Bayern, Man Utd want to buy Niguez and sell Martial Chelsea's Timo Werner is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Man Utd are confident of signing Saul Niguez and are looking to sell Anthony Martial.

Now it seems his time at United is coming to an end with his contract set to be ripped up early. Several Premier League clubs will be licking their lips at the prospect of bringing in an England international for free.

The latest club to be linked with the defender is West Ham with David Moyes particular keen on renewing ties, according to Eurosport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals injury blow and hints Man Utd will turn to ‘kids’

A low-risk approach

The Hammers are preparing to offer him a ‘low-base’ contract but with significant add-ons should United let him go.

His injury record is of some concern which is why West Ham would not lure him with a bumper deal. The fact that he has not played competitively in 18 months will worry them too.

Furthermore, the club may decide to look elsewhere. The Hammers have registered interested in Liverpool’s Nat Phillips after a breakthrough season.

Jones has played 226 games for Manchester United in his decade-long stay the club. He has scored six times and grabbed ten assist during that time.