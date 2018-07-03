West Ham table bid for Real star in attempt to beat off Liverpool, Man Utd

West Ham have made an “official offer” for a Real Madrid superstar as they look to complete a surprise swoop, according to reports.

The Hammers have made the offer in the “past few hours” for Real midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who told Spanish newspaper Marca recently that he will be looking for a transfer this summer.

The Croatian only made ten starts in La Liga last season with a further seven coming in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

That lack of playing time could see him leave the Bernabeu this summer and TuttoMercatoWeb claims that West Ham are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Although there is known to be high interest for his signature, including links with Serie A sides Juventus, AS Roma and Napoli, the report claims it is West Ham who are pushing the hardest to sign Kovacic.

Kovacic may want to leave but he may take some persuading to move to a club without Champions League football next season and the Spanish media understand that Real Madrid aren’t ready to sell.

Late last week, there were reports that Liverpool and Manchester United still wanted to sign the Croatian with Jose Mourinho ready to pay his €50m release clause.