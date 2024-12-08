West Ham target surprise Chelsea loan for 27y/o who ‘could be tempted’ by January transfer

West Ham hope to solve their defensive woes by signing an under-used Chelsea star in January, and a report claims the player ‘could be tempted’ by the opportunity.

Results have not been what West Ham expected after selecting Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes. The Hammers have already lost seven times in the Premier League this season and their struggles at both ends of the pitch have been there for all to see.

West Ham have shipped 27 goals in the league so far. Only four teams – two of which are in the relegation zone – have conceded more (Wolves – 37, Southampton – 31, Leicester and Brentford – both 28).

West Ham did add to their defensive ranks last summer when signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo.

But according to a fresh update from FootMercato, a fourth signing that the club hope will finally stop the rot is being lined up.

It’s claimed the Hammers have fixed their gaze on Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and hope to secure a loan agreement in the upcoming January window.

From Tosin’s perspective, it’s claimed the 27-year-old ‘could be tempted’ by the chance to significantly increase his playing time.

Why Tosin is open to Chelsea exit

Tosin joined Chelsea as a free agent last summer upon expiry of his contract at Fulham.

The centre-back had shone with the Cottagers, though that has not translated into regular minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Facing competition from the likes of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, Tosin’s game-time has been limited.

He has started three matches in the Conference League, though he’s only been selected from the off on three occasions out of a possible 14 in the Premier League.

Tosin has been an unused substitute on nine separate occasions in the EPL this season and his opportunities in the Conference League may dry up once Chelsea reach the knockout rounds. It is at that point you would expect manager Enzo Maresca to begin to sprinkle in his regular starters.

As such, Tosin’s apparent willingness to leave Chelsea for a six-month spell at West Ham is understandable.

But of course, any such move may hinge on who West Ham’s manager is when the winter window opens its doors.

Defeat to Wolves on Monday night could be Lopetegui’s final act in what has been a dire stint so far.

Latest Chelsea, West Ham news – Dewsbury-Hall exit / Game over for Lopetegui

In other news, Football Insider state Chelsea have made Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall available for transfer in January.

The midfielder cost £30m when signed from Maresca’s former club Leicester in July. The Blues hope to recoup the full £30m they paid.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has been informed senior figures within West Ham’s hierarchy have lost faith in Lopetegui and are pushing for a managerial change.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that West Ham’s players are feeling ‘incredibly dejected and frustrated at the form of the side.’

They believe the squad is far better than the results they’ve produced, with some stating a ‘higher calibre manager could take them to the European places.’

Accordingly, we understand Lopetegui’s sacking ia now a matter of when and not if. Defeat against Wolves on Monday would more than likely be the final straw.