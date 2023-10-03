West Ham tipped to replace dependable star with Prem upgrade after making contact for January deal

Wolves defender Nelson Semedo has become a target for West Ham as a potential replacement for Vladimir Coufal, according to a report.

The claims come from Football Transfers, which suggests that West Ham have already enquired about Semedo’s availability as they consider their options at right-back while Coufal approaches the final six months of his contract.

According to the report, there is a chance West Ham could activate an option to extend Coufal’s deal by another 12 months. However, they cannot necessarily promise him as large a share of gametime as he has generally enjoyed since his 2020 arrival from Slavia Prague.

Meanwhile, they are considering a swoop for Semedo in case they do need to sign a successor to Coufal as their first-choice right-back. Wolves only have the Portugal international under contract until 2025.

Semedo has played in the Premier League since his September 2020 move to Molineux from Barcelona. He will turn 30 next month, so would not necessarily be a long-term replacement for Coufal, but could nevertheless offer West Ham something different in that territory.

The other right-back in the current West Ham squad is academy product Ben Johnson, who like Coufal is due to be out of contract in 2024. Central defender Thilo Kehrer can also play on the right.

Wolves, meanwhile, brought former Tottenham full-back Matt Doherty back to the club this summer after a short spell in Spain with Atletico Madrid, as TEAMtalk told you would be happening. He is the only natural alternative they have to Semedo at right-back.

Comparing Coufal and Semedo

Coufal and Semedo have both made seven Premier League appearances so far this season, separated by just three minutes in the former’s favour.

From that action, Coufal has created more chances (10 compared to 2) than Semedo, three of which have led to assists. The West Ham man has also outranked his would-be successor at crossing, both in terms of frequency and accuracy.

However, Semedo has attempted and completed (at a better rate) more passes. Defensively, he has also been superior to Coufal so far in terms of tackles, interceptions, blocks and clearances.

Semedo has also been more adventurous at taking on opponents, going past 10 so far (which is nine more than Coufal can say).

And while Coufal has won more than twice as many aerial duels as Semedo, the Wolves man has won more ground duels.

It will be interesting to see how their stats stack up against each other over a larger sample, but the indications on current form are that Semedo might be better defensively (even though he has picked up three yellow cards in contrast to Coufal’s zero), whereas his West Ham counterpart seems stronger at chance creation (despite Semedo having his own strengths to offer going forward).

With each player having their own stronger traits and being of a similar age, the benefits of this potential deal to West Ham would likely hinge on the financial aspects attached. If they can sign Semedo without making too high a net spend, it might be a deal to explore (certainly considering his European pedigree with Benfica and Barcelona) but if not, they may as well stick with what they have.

Meanwhile, another player Wolves are at risk of losing is Liverpool target Pedro Neto.