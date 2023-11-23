West Ham to battle two Premier League rivals for €10m-plus Serie A defensive standout

West Ham are reportedly ready to battle Premier League rivals Brighton and Fulham for the signature of a highly-rated Serie A defender in January.

The trio are all expected to make additions to their squads in the new year, and it appears that versatile Torino star Adrien Tameze is very much on the radar of all three.

That’s according to Tutto Atalanta, who explain that the 29-year-old has impressed with his ability to play as a right-back or in a defensive midfield role.

Tameze only joined Torino in the summer window for €2.8million from Hellas Verona, having previously played for Valenciennes and Nice in France.

He did spend some time on loan at Atalanta, and his performances there prompted Verona and then eventually Torino to make their moves.

The former France Under-18 international has chalked up two assists in 12 appearances for his club this season, but has clearly caught the eye with his defensive displays.

Tutto Atalanta reports that three English clubs are showing a ‘strong interest’ in the player whose contract runs until 2026. Indeed, he is considered an ‘ideal’ fit for the English top flight due to his physicality and tactical nous.

The report adds that his meteoric rise has seen his valuation grow exponentially, and is currently valued in excess of €10m by Torino president Urbano Cairo.

And while all three Premier League teams have concrete interest, there is no mention of whether any official offers will be made in January or in the summer of 2024.

Tameze suitors could make their move in January

However, if the €10m price tag is to be believed then there is a strong chance at least one or maybe even all three could test the waters over a deal as soon as the festive period comes to a close.

West Ham boss David Moyes in particular likes using players who can fulfill different roles and provide tremendous squad versatility.

Brighton, meanwhile, are always scouting for fairly unknown names and have a need for another midfielder to sit in front of their defensive line after losing the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in recent times.

As for Fulham, there remain major doubts over whether the Cottagers can keep hold of star midfielder Joao Palhinha, who remains a top target for German giants Bayern Munich.

All three clubs are due back in Premier League action this weekend when West Ham head to Burnley, Brighton travel to Nottingham Forest and Fulham host Wolves in the Monday Night Football.

