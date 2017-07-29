West Ham to firmly block any Liverpool move for Lanzini

West Ham are ready to block any Liverpool approach for Manuel Lanzini, should Barcelona prise Philippe Coutinho away from Anfield.

Brazilian playmaker Coutinho is being heavily linked with Barcelona this summer, with the Reds having already rejected a £72million offer and telling the La Liga giants the player is simply not for sale.

Saturday’s Paper Talk discusses the three Premier League stars Barcelona want to sign this summer, but should they succeed in their efforts to land Coutinho, it seems Liverpool are already drawing up alternatives.

And if Coutinho is prised away, the Reds reportedly want to sign Lanzini from Hammers, with the player a long-term target of Jurgen Klopp.

However, West Ham are determined to keep the 24-year-old and build their team around the player.

Lanzini came into his own last season when Dimitri Payet returned to Marseille and it’s hoped the player can prove the creative driving force alongside quality new additions Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic.

The London Evening Standard claims West Ham believe that selling Lanzini would send out the wrong message after the club worked to strengthen their squad.

The Argentine, who has scored 15 goals in 70 appearances for the Hammers, has become a huge fans favourite at the London Stadium, having initially joined the club on loan from Al Jazira Club in the summer of 2015.