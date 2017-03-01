West Ham to conclude £10m deal for reported Man Utd target

West Ham are reportedly set to complete a £10million deal for Saint-Etienne right-back Kevin Malcuit when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The deal will see Slaven Bilic finally get his man, after failing to sign the defender in the January transfer window.

St Etienne blocked the 25-year-old’s move to the Olympic Stadium as they were unwilling to lose the player in the middle of their season, but Sky Sports sources believe they will sanction the deal this summer.

The player has since been mentioned as a target for Jose Mourinho, but it’s understood they never registered an official interest in the full-back.

The deal will see the French side net a huge profit having signed him for £500,000 from second division club Niort in August 2015.

West Ham have prioritised a right-back this summer and Malcuit, who has impressed vastly this season for the Ligue 1 side, will fit the bill for Bilic.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are aiming for an end of season charge for a European qualification spot and face table-topping Chelsea on Monday night.

Ahead of the game, West Ham co-chairman David Gold had told the club’s official website that his side will be playing for pride against their London counterparts.

“We now prepare for another big game on Monday night. They are running away at the top of the league and we want to beat the league leaders,” he said.

“It is very important for the pride of our football club that we come away with a good result. We are looking a decent side now and we can win these games.

“I am gaining confidence from the way we are playing. There is great camaraderie in the squad and it would be great for us to have a good end to the season.”