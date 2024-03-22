West Ham to launch ambitious move for Man Utd star regardless of David Moyes future

West Ham will attempt to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for the second straight summer and the surprise magic number that could seal a deal has been revealed.

The Hammers agreed a deal worth £30m to sign England international Maguire last summer. Manager David Moyes was and remains a huge fan of the 31-year-old who’d bring a wealth of experience to the capital.

Reports have differed as to why the move ultimately broke down, though all agree it was at the behest of Maguire.

Indeed, while some outlets state Maguire never agreed personal terms with West Ham, others claimed failure to agree a pay-off with Man Utd led to the deal’s demise.

In any case, West Ham were denied and would go on to sign Greece international Konstantinos Mavropanos for €25m later in the window.

However, according to multiple reports, West Ham aren’t content to take no for an answer regarding Maguire.

Football Insider today back up recent claims from the Sun that state West Ham will bid again for the centre-back at season’s end.

FI report another formal enquiry will be submitted irrespective of whether David Moyes remains West Ham’s manager.

The Scot is a huge admirer of Maguire’s, but West Ham’s hierarchy are seemingly of the belief Maguire would represent a stellar addition for any boss.

Moyes’ position as West Ham manager has come under the microscope this season and his current deal expires in the summer. Moyes has publicly claimed West Ham have offered him an extension.

Bargain fee touted if Maguire warms to West Ham

While West Ham’s determination to sign Maguire is admirable, there is a sense they could be barking up the wrong tree.

Indeed, if it’s true Maguire snubbed a move to the club last summer, it’s entirely possible he does the same again one year on.

Nevertheless, if West Ham are successful in changing Maguire’s mind, the Sun claimed a deal could be struck for HALF of the agreed transfer fee last year.

The two clubs settled on a £30m fee last summer and per the Sun, West Ham now believe a deal can be struck for as little as £15m.

Explaining why, it was noted Maguire is now a year older and his contract has wound down. Maguire’s current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, though Man Utd do hold an option for an extra year.

In reality, if United are to cash in on the veteran centre-half, a sale this summer would make the most sense. Waiting any longer would only see the player’s transfer value and saleability rapidly decline.

A recent report from the Daily Express floated the idea of Man Utd using Maguire as a makeweight to help bring Lucas Paqueta the other way in a blockbuster cash-plus-player affair.

