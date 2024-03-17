West Ham to launch cheeky offer for unwanted Man Utd man; ideal replacement already found

West Ham are ready to launch another bid for Man Utd defender Harry Maguire

West Ham United are reportedly considering another move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after missing out last summer.

David Moyes has made signing a new centre-back one of his priorities for the upcoming transfer window as he eyes competition for the likes of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd.

West Ham have now reignited their interest in Maguire months after they first tried to lure him away from Old Trafford.

The move collapsed due to Man Utd’s demands being too high for the Hammers, despite Erik ten Hag being willing to part ways with the England defender last summer.

According to Alan Nixon, West Ham are planning a fresh approach for Maguire and they believe they can sign him for a cut-price fee.

The 31-year-old has started only 13 Premier League games this season and finds himself behind Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

With that in mind, a move to the London Stadium could be the best thing for his career. Moyes certainly seems to think that he could be a real asset for the Hammers.

READ MORE: Barcelona ‘hold talks’ with Man Utd over Mason Greenwood deal as Ratcliffe decision looms

West Ham to launch another bid for Harry Maguire

Nixon claims that West Ham are ‘hoping Maguire’s asking price has dropped’ and are ‘willing to pay around £15m-£20m’ for him this summer.

Maguire’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in 2025 and it seems very unlikely that he’ll sign an extension.

Man Utd could therefore be willing to accept a cheaper fee for Maguire than they asked for last summer.

They will undoubtedly have to accept far less than the £85m they paid for him in 2019, but whether £20m will be enough for West Ham to bring him in remains to be seen.

It does seem unlikely that anyone would be willing to pay any more than that for Maguire barring an approach from a mega-rich Saudi club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a new centre-back one of his priorities for the summer transfer window, so it’s likely Maguire will fall further down the pecking order if he stays beyond this season.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is Man Utd’s top defensive target.

Ironically, he’ll cost similar to what Maguire did five years ago, given the Toffees have slapped an £80m price tag on his head.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Chelsea brutally snubbed by €60m target as Euro giants emerge as preferred next club