West Ham to make second offer for €30m Liverpool, Monaco target

West Ham are ready to make a second offer for Domagoj Vida after they had their initial offer turned down by Besiktas, according to reports.

Vida played a starring role for Croatia as the unfancied European side reached the final of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

His displays at the tournament have seen him heavily linked with Liverpool and Everton amongst other clubs in this transfer window.

West Ham’s first bid of €25m (£22m) was reportedly rejected by the Turkish side, while French giants Monaco have had their own bid of €30m (£26.7m) turned down in recent weeks.

Turkish newspaper Fanatik now claims that the Hammers are ready to go back in with an improved offer as they look to sign a new defender ahead of the new Premier League season.

A Spor recently said that Vida ‘has signed’ a two-year deal at Liverpool in principle while the Reds have an option of a third year – but the Merseysiders still had to agree a fee for the player.

Meanwhile, Vida’s agent confirmed that the Premier League clubs aren’t the only sides interested in his client’s signature.

“It is normal for there to be interest what is important is that the offers satisfy Besiktas and then Vida,” said Ugur Avadan.

“Liverpool and Everton are huge clubs that have made offers.

“Barcelona scouted Vida and had him on their shortlist but I do not see a move there happening.

“Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also interested from Spain.”

