West Ham to receive significant transfer boost if Man Utd spend big

West Ham could come a step closer to landing what would be their signing of the summer if Man Utd finally get a high profile deal over the line, per a report.

By all accounts, Man Utd are poised to splash the cash with several major acquisitions this summer. The club’s centre-back hunt has seen La Liga candidates touted with regularity. Free agent Sergio Ramos would be a budget option, but Pau Torres and Raphael Varane would require major investment.

The latest report indicated progress on the Varane front isn’t as advanced as first reported. Furthermore, the player will need to take matters into his own hands to force a move.

Nevertheless, a high profile arrival in the forward ranks could soon banish any lingering nerves.

Jadon Sancho is finally nearing his long-awaited move to Old Trafford after Man Utd relented to Dortmund’s demands. Though the new figure quoted still presents a significant discount on what Dortmund were seeking 12 months ago.

The England winger’s arrival would spark joy among the Man Utd fanbase, but it could also have a similar effect at West Ham.

That’s because if Sancho signs, Hammers target Jesse Lingard would have little chance of making a mark in the Man Utd first team.

Lingard enjoyed a purple patch the likes of which he had never produced before while on loan last season. Nine goals and five assists were notched in a 16-game span. That helped thrust West Ham into the top four mix.

David Moyes is keen to bring him aboard on a permanent deal, though the player reportedly has his heart set on remaining in Manchester.

Nevertheless, Lingard recently admitted his future must be determined by where he is likely to generate the most gametime.

As such, the Express (citing he Evening Standard) note that Sancho’s arrival would push Lingard further towards West Ham. In their words, it would be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ of his Old Trafford career.

Negotiations between West Ham and Lingard are said to be on hold until after Euro 2020. That could work in their favour given Sancho could be a Man Utd player before the tournament concludes.

West Ham lodge offer for ‘new Vidic’

Meanwhile, West Ham United are prepared to make Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic their first signing of the summer in their pursuit of a new centre-back, according to reports.

Transfer Chatter - Three Clubs in for Jack Grealish, Liverpool eyeing Portugal midfielder and Leeds monitoring Copa America star Aston Villa bracing themselves as three clubs want Jack Grealish, Liverpool keeping tabs on ex-Premier League midfielder at EURO 2020 and Marcelo Bielsa intrigued by Chilean star in the Copa America, all in today's transfer chatter.

The Hammers were heavily linked with the 23-year-old last summer. However, they were unable to secure his signature after failing to agree a fee with the Italian outfit. With the Serbia international being out of contract next summer, Football Italia report that the club have submitted a €15.5million (£13.3million) bid to lure him to east London.

Following the departure of Fabio Balbuena, David Moyes has made Milenkovic a top transfer target.

Lauded as the ‘new Nemanja Vidic’ (via Hammers News), Milenkovic was crucial for Fiorentina in their most recent campaign, featuring 37 times and scoring three goals with one assist.

READ MORE: West Ham boosted as selling club’s president says target’s transfer ‘almost certain’