West Ham transfer dream destroyed, with Arsenal and Tottenham to offer ‘better deals’ for lethal striker

West Ham United may have to watch on as one of their top transfer targets heads to a Premier League rival, as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pushing to land a red-hot striker first.

West Ham would love to sign a new centre-forward, ideally in January. With Michail Antonio out injured and David Moyes preferring not to start Danny Ings, winger Jarrod Bowen has been selected up front in recent weeks.

Bowen has done brilliantly, using his physicality and pace to lead West Ham’s forward line while also chipping in with crucial goals. Although, this is not a long-term solution for Moyes, and Bowen’s recent ankle injury has heightened the need for attacking reinforcements.

West Ham are huge fans of Santiago Gimenez, who has been shining for Feyenoord over the last two seasons. Last term, the Mexico international managed 28 goals from 50 games, and he looks set to surpass that record this campaign as he is already on 20 strikes from just 22 appearances.

That includes Eredivisie hat-tricks against Ajax and Excelsior, as well as a brace in the Champions League versus Lazio.

On Saturday, it was claimed that West Ham will cash in on Nayef Aguerd, Said Benrahma and Ings to help fund the signing of Gimenez.

READ MORE: Arsenal in prime position to sign midfield tackling machine after Bayern Munich back away from deal

But West Ham have now been hit with a setback in their pursuit of the 22-year-old goalscorer. According to Football Insider, he is more likely to be joining either Arsenal or Tottenham in 2024.

That is because the two North London clubs can offer Feyenoord ‘better deals’ than West Ham. Feyenoord have provisionally set his price tag at £30-40million, though that could rise if he continues scoring and if Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham get into a bidding war.

Arsenal, Tottenham both in for Santiago Gimenez

Feyenoord chiefs view Gimenez as being integral to their chances of success this season and are therefore aiming to keep him during January. Feyenoord will be far more open to negotiating his exit come the summer.

This, plus the fact Arsenal and Spurs are pushing to sign Gimenez, could force West Ham to go in for alternative striker targets.

One is Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, though his fantastic Bundesliga form means he is wanted by a host of teams across Europe. 22-year-old Chelsea forward Armando Broja is a budget option, as he would likely have to be signed on loan.

Arsenal are ready to intensify their interest in Gimenez after finding out that Ivan Toney will be remaining at Brentford, in order to repay the faith they have shown in him. Mikel Arteta is not sure current strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have the ruthless goalscoring nature required to fire Arsenal to regular silverware.

Spurs, meanwhile, never properly replaced Harry Kane when he left for Bayern Munich in the summer. Richarlison has shown signs of improvement this term, though the jury is still out on the Brazilian.

DON’T MISS: West Ham told it is ‘inevitable’ £20m target will leave Sunderland but Everton, Wolves and five others pose threat