West Ham transfer imminent with details of raw deal confirmed

Details of the raw deal West Ham are on the verge of receiving have been confirmed after a trusted source revealed a move is imminent.

West Ham appear short of options in the attacking third going into a season that will feature European football. Chelsea outcast Tammy Abraham has once again emerged on their radar, though getting that deal across the line looks a difficult task.

David Moyes boasts several forwards who could deputise at No. 9 if Michail Antonio continues to struggle with injury.

Jarrod Bowen and Andriy Yarmolenko are capable deputies, but minus Jesse Lingard, that would weaken their threat behind the focal point.

One man who could conceivably have provided depth was Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian’s career stalled after a successful debut season. After being farmed out on loan to FC Porto last year, rumours began to swirl of a permanent switch to former club Lazio.

Now, trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed previously reported details about the switch.

Firstly the Italian tweeted that Anderson has touched down in Rome ahead of the move. A medical is stated to be scheduled with personal terms already agreed.

We previously reported details of the raw deal West Ham were due to receive which did not include a transfer fee despite Anderson having a year remaining on his contract.

The clubs have agreed a fee of just €3m but no money will change hands. That’s because it’s the same amount that the Premier League club still owed the Italians over his 2018 move.

However, it is not all bad news for Moyes. Money could yet be generated after a clause was revealed that would give West Ham 50 percent of Anderson’s next transfer fee after Lazio.

Romano confirmed that aspect of the deal before posting a picture of Anderson wearing a Lazio scarf.

Felipe Anderson has just landed in Rome to re-join Lazio, medicals set to be completed today and paperworks already signed. 🇧🇷 #Lazio West Ham will receive 50% of his future sale, agreement reached since days with Lazio. #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/KrQBdldTj9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

Moyes development puts Lingard deal back on?

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has moved closer to a permanent transfer to West Ham following David Moyes’ new contract, a report claims.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly offered the player a new three-year contract and the final decision now rests with him.

According to Claret and Hugh, though, Moyes’ own recent three-year extension is playing a key role in Lingard’s current thinking.

The midfielder can see stability at the London Stadium, as West Ham prepare for European football next season.

As such, he has held talks with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his future. However, Moyes’ contract will supposedly prove a ‘big factor’ for Lingard over the next few weeks.

