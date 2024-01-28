West Ham transfer in danger of collapse after £15.4m rejection; Romano confirms player ‘wants the move’

West Ham are still trying to sign Nordsjaelland attacker Ibrahim Osman

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that West Ham’s move for Nordsjaelland attacker Ibrahim Osman is in danger of collapse after a breakdown in negotiations.

The Hammers are in advanced talks to sign the talented 19-year-old before the close of the window despite having an initial offer of €18m (£15.4m) rejected.

Talks have been ongoing between all parties to try and thrash out a deal before Thursday’s deadline, but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal the move has run into trouble.

West Ham have been eager for attacking recruits this month and Osman has been their top target to bolster their attacking options.

The teenager has impressed for Nordsjaelland this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists across 29 appearances in all competitions.

However, it now appears the move could be off and Osman will be remaining at the Danish club unless there is a late breakthrough in negotiations.

READ MORE: Integral West Ham star names ideal next transfer and explains decision to ‘immediately refuse’ Saudi switch

West Ham told to increase Osman offer

Osman graduated from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, the same route that produced current West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham have already signed England international Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City this month.

They may have to look elsewhere for a new attacking player if they are unable to reach an agreement with Nordsjaelland, though.

Trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed up our source’s information, stating that West Ham have not matched Nordsjaelland’s valuation of Osman at this stage.

“Osman wants the move to West Ham and he’s not creating any issues. Same for his agent, personal terms were agreed very fast.

“The issue remains that Nordsjælland rejected a bid in excess of €18m — they want more. Deal not collapsed yet, Osman still insisting on West Ham move.”

Osman only made his professional debut in February last year but has gained a reputation as an exciting prospect who could flourish at the highest level.

Last summer, Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup gave a rave review about Osman: “He is a fast winger and striker, and I have huge expectations for him to be skilled.

“He has the pace which is important for us to have on at least one of our strikers.”

Osman could prove to be a fantastic long-term investment for West Ham, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to thrash out a deal with Nordsjaelland in the coming days.

DON’T MISS: Everton prepare shock West Ham raid as David Moyes quickly identifies replacement for outbound winger