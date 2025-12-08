Samson Baidoo is starting to catch the eye of English suitors, including West Ham United and Crystal Palace, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been a revelation since joining Lens from Red Bull Salzburg over the summer. His new club now sit top of Ligue 1, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, and have the best defensive record in the division.

Baidoo has been a very impressive performer at the back and his €8million (£7m, $9m) fee is proving to be a real bargain.

He was signed as a replacement for Abdukodir Khusanov and Kevin Danso, who both moved to the Premier League. Khusanov joined Manchester City for €40m (£34m / $47m), while Tottenham Hotspur paid £21m (€24m / $28m) for Danso following an initial loan.

At this rate, Austrian Baidoo may be following them sooner than expected.

The defender has always been well regarded within his age group but his development is now being noticed, and both West Ham and Palace are understood to have him on their radar.

Baidoo had only ever played in Austria before joining Lens but has adapted brilliantly to the French top flight. He has played in all but one of Lens’ 15 league matches so far this season, chipping in with two goals and one assist.

As per WhoScored, the one-cap Austria international tops the Lens charts for blocks per 90 (1.4) and passing accuracy (93.4 per cent), while he is also second in aerial duels won per 90 (1.9).

Why West Ham, Crystal Palace are eyeing Samson Baidoo

West Ham have one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League, having conceded 29 goals in 15 games amid their battle against relegation. They are on the lookout for reinforcements at the back, and Baidoo could be a shrewd addition.

Palace’s season looks set to be far more successful, as they have leapfrogged Chelsea into the top four. But the Eagles will need to find at least one new centre-half to replace Marc Guehi, as the England star has run down his contract.

Guehi will either leave for a cut-price fee in January or on a free transfer at the end of the season. Baidoo is an option to replace Guehi, while sources state that Palace are also keen on Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande and Atalanta’s Odilon Kossounou.

Fraser Fletcher reported for TEAMtalk on November 20 that Palace could break their transfer record to sign Diomande, though they will face serious competition from Chelsea.

Fellow transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on Friday that Oliver Glasner’s side have watched Kossounou extensively this campaign.

Irons discussing personal terms; latest on big Palace exit

Meanwhile, we can confirm West Ham are in talks as they look to agree a contract with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

But David Moyes could haunt his former club, as Everton are understood to be leading the transfer chase.

Elsewhere, Tottenham hold interest in Palace centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, though they appreciate a deal will not be easy.