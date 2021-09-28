West Ham have already held talks over a transfer for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who is also a Tottenham target, a report claims.

The 23-year-old has entered the radar of a number of clubs across Europe following his exciting rise. After progressing in Schalke’s youth ranks, he made the move to Italy in 2020.

He enjoyed a solid initial loan spell, before Juventus made McKennie’s move permanent this summer.

The USA international made 34 Serie A appearances last term, including 18 starts. As such, Tottenham have had some of the strongest links with bringing him to the Premier League.

While Everton and Aston Villa have also shown interest, West Ham are in the running too.

Indeed, Football Insider now claims that the Hammers have already held talks over McKennie’s transfer.

Hammers chiefs have spoken to their counterparts in Turin, who are reportedly open to selling the player.

That is despite him only joining last September and his contract only running out in 2025. Juve are in the midst of a tough financial situation following the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on football.

Football Insider adds that West Ham have made midfielder McKennie a ‘leading’ transfer target.

The London club are aware that they could soon lose England international Declan Rice. The 22-year-old may have three years left on his deal, but he has reportedly rejected fresh offers.

As a result, West Ham have already laid the groundwork for a ‘big-money deal’, the report adds.

Following his six goals and three assists last season, McKennie has played in four of six league matches this campaign.

West Ham eyeing striker transfer

As well as a new midfielder, a striker is a transfer priority for West Ham boss David Moyes.

Michail Antonio may have proved again against Leeds on Saturday that he is a strong first-choice option, but he has a lack of true back-up.

The Hammers sold Sebastian Haller in January and several strikers have subsequently entered their radar.

Clermont’s Mohamed Bayo is one such target, but his transfer may have to wait until summer 2022.

