West Ham armed with last-week warchest as they wait for Lingard move

Jesse Lingard could reportedly push for a exit at Manchester United before the transfer deadline next week.

Having played just four minutes in United’s first two Premier League games it appears Lingard is getting itchy feet.

The 28-year-old’s first-team prospects look limited with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Dan James and Mason Greenwood all getting action in the first two games.

And The Times claims “Lingard is open to leaving Old Trafford if his game-time remains limited before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline”.

That time frame leaves Lingard with little margin for error. United face Wolves on Sunday and if he is left out once more that would leave him with 48 hours to push through a transfer.

West Ham are keen to sign Lingard, who was on loan from United in the second half of last season. They are yet to meet United’s valuation of the midfielder though, with Ole Gunnar Solskkaer happy to have Lingard back at Old Trafford.

“I think Jesse’s first priority is to get into our team,” said Solskjaer last week. “I think whenever your employer is Man United, I think that’s your first priority and always is.

“Jesse is back to his fitness. He played really well in the behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday and he’s come back bubbly and in good shape. He’s got a big part to play.”

Whether or not Lingard concurs is not as straight forward, but a last-minute move back to West Ham cannot be ruled out.

West Ham’s £45m transfer budget

The Hammers are understood to have a budget of £45m to spend in the final week of the transfer window.

That news has come courtesy of talkSPORT’s Jim White.

It’s believed that the east Londoners still retain an interest in Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma. Zouma’s salary demands are a stumbling block in that proposed deal though.

Of course they also hold more than a passing interest in Lingard, who blasted nine goals for the Hammers on loan last season.

As per The Athletic, United’s board want to sell Lingard to the tune of £30m.

But with time running out an less than 12 months left on his deal, United may well relent in the next seven days, if Lingard decides to push his claims.

