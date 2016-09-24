West Ham troubles leave me no time to name daughter – Bilic

Slaven Bilic has admitted that West Ham’s current struggles are so all encompassing he has not found the time to think of a name for his new-born baby daughter.

The as-yet-unnamed latest arrival to the Bilic house hold arrived on Tuesday at 7.45pm – or as Bilic puts it “kick-off time” – but he admits he hasn’t found the headspace to discuss a suitable name.

“Like any father I adore my kids. But I said to my assistants that I feel very strange as I got a baby girl a couple of days ago and I am thinking totally about football,” Bilic admits. “That’s not good, that’s not good.

“Of course, I adore her and if I had to walk on my knees to Australia for her then I would walk. I’m not talking about that. But, they asked me: ‘Did you give her a name?’ and I said ‘Name? No, I didn’t. That I have yet to do’.”

So when will the child be named? “Maybe the next international break,” Bilic says, possibly seriously, probably not. “No, it’s not one to be proud of, to be fair.”

His baby daughter is his second child with his partner, Ivana Djeldum (another daughter – who has a name – Sofi, was born in Istanbul 21 months ago when Bilic was coach of Besiktas) and he has a son – who is coming to London to study – and a daughter from a previous relationship.

Family means a lot to 48-year-old Bilic. But, right now, he is consumed by the “situation” at his other family, West Ham. Third from bottom in the Premier League – with just three points from five games – and they could be last, if Stoke City and Sunderland both win on Saturday, before West Ham’s game with Southampton on Sunday.