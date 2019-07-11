West Ham turn to €40m Juventus hitman after Gomez disappointment

West Ham United have turned to Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain after missing out on Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez, a report claims.

It was recently claimed that Higuain could still have a future with Juve yet, as Maurizio Sarri has reportedly identified him as a key player next season following his return to Italy.

It’s claimed the former Napoli manager has already held informal talks with both Higuain and Juve’s top brass about bringing Higuain back into the fold; the Argentine striker only joining Chelsea on an initial loan arrangement.

The 31-year-old failed to recapture his best form at Stamford Bridge and a permanent move to west London is now off the cards it seems.

West Ham meanwhile are in desperate need of a new forward with Marko Arnautovic having left for China, while it appears they are set to miss out on Celta’s Gomez who is set for Valencia.

According to reliable journalist GianlucaDiMarzio.com, Higuain is regarded by the Hammers’ brass as a viable alternative as he has apparently been made available for transfer.

Similar to the deal Chelsea negotiated, West Ham want to take the 31-year-old on loan with a future option to buy, but Juve have set the asking price at €40m.

