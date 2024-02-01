West Ham twist as Crystal Palace pull out of race for winger; Said Benrahma move to Lyon now in major doubt

Crystal Palace have been linked with a late move for West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet but TEAMtalk can reveal that the Eagles have cooled their interest.

The 27-year-old signed for the Hammers in 2022 but has never nailed down a spot in David Moyes’ starting XI, with the manager willing to let him leave this month.

Cornet has made just 10 appearances this season – just three of which have been starts – and is keen to move elsewhere to reignite his career.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that West Ham offered Cornet to Crystal Palace on loan, but it seems he won’t be heading to Selhurst Park.

We understand that Roy Hodgson is not interested in signing the Frenchman, with the Eagles set to focus on other deadline day business.

West Ham are still open to letting Cornet join another club. Everton have previously been linked with him, so could potentially reignite their interest.

As previously reported, Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing talented Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton in a deal worth £18.5m plus £4m in add-ons.

That transfer is expected to be finalised today, in what will be a major coup given the 19-year-old has previously been linked with Tottenham.

Said Benrahma move to Lyon now in doubt

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Cornet’s departure, TEAMtalk understands that Said Benrahma’s move to Lyon has also hit a roadblock.

The 28-year-old has been expected to join the French side on a six-month loan, with an option to buy of £8.5m included in the deal.

The Hammers were also set to receive an immediate loan fee of £4.2m.

Benrahma was expected to complete his Lyon medical today, but sources close to West Ham have indicated that his move is now in doubt.

Contractual issues have caused the delay, despite a full agreement being reached between the two clubs.

With that in mind, Benrahma’s expected move to Lyon may not happen in what would be a major twist.

Plenty of clubs have been linked with Benrahma and he could end up heading elsewhere if he fails to reach an agreement with Lyon in the coming hours.

As with Cornet, Everton have been credited with an interest in Benhrama, so the Toffees could get a second chance at landing one of those two wingers.

Lyon are still working hard on reaching an agreement with the Algeria international.

