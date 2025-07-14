West Ham are on the cusp of completing a £27m signing and a report claims two Liverpool stars are next in their sights.

West Ham’s window has exploded into life following the sale of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham. With that move completed, Graham Potter’s side have been freed up to splash the cash and the signing of El Hadji Malick Diouf is imminent.

Taking to X on Sunday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “El Hadji Malick Diouf to West Ham, here we go! Deal agreed to bring in the left back from Slavia Prague.

“Transfer fee will be €22m plus add-ons after West Ham improved their bid. Player has been authorised to travel for medical.”

Journalist Santi Aouna subsequently posted an image of Diouf en route to England on Monday morning ahead of undergoing a medical and finalising the move.

There has been some confusion as to exactly how much West Ham are paying for the 20-year-old left-back.

However, both the Daily Mail and Guardian insist the agreement struck is worth £22m plus £5m in add-ons.

Furthermore, the Guardian’s report on Diouf also brought news of West Ham turning their attention to Liverpool…

Liverpool duo next?

It’s claimed Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott has been identified as the worthy heir to Kudus and serve as the club’s new creator-in-chief.

Elliott’s future is up in the air following Liverpool’s record-breaking £116m move for Florian Wirtz.

Elliott struggled to displace Dominik Szoboszlai in his favoured No 10 role last season and the arrival of Wirtz has taken his game-time concerns to a whole other level.

Liverpool aren’t forcing Elliott out would would sell for the price price. Prior reports have pointed to a £40m-£50m valuation from the Reds.

Classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from a sale would be logged as pure profit on Liverpool’s books and enhance their spending power ahead of moves for Marc Guehi and a striker.

No official bid has been submitted for Elliott but the report noted ‘preparations for a move are being conducted, though, and there is optimism at West Ham that a deal will be possible.’

Elliott provided a timely reminder of what he’s capable of when he’s afforded regular starts over the summer.

Elliott was named player of the tournament at the Under-21 European championships when his five goals helped fire England to glory.

Newcastle and RB Leipzig have also looked into a move for Elliott and could provide competition for the Hammers if they accelerate a move.

Elsewhere, the Guardian also revealed West Ham Ham are ‘considering’ signing Tyler Morton too.

The central midfielder excelled in the 2023/24 season while loaned to Hull City but featured just five times across all competitions when retained by Liverpool last season.

The Athletic previously stated in May that Liverpool’s top-end valuation of Morton is £20m. Morton has the green light to leave.

