West Ham, Watford among five clubs interested in €20m former Prem flop

Former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado could make a return to the Premier League this summer, with Juventus reportedly ready to sell.

Cuadrado joined Juventus from Chelsea on an initial loan in 2015, and despite a decent start to life in Turin, he has since slipped down the pecking order. With his contract expiring in 2020, Tuttosport claim that the Colombian’s time at Juventus is up, and he will be sold this summer.

Juventus want somewhere between €15m and €20m for the 30-year-old, who has also been deployed as a full-back during the past few seasons.

While Arsenal were linked last summer, among the potential suitors now are two other Premier League sides. West Ham United and Watford could both offer Cuadrado the opportunity to return to the south of England.

However, the player isn’t necessarily convinced he wants to return to the Premier League. Cuadrado only managed 15 appearances, with no goals, in his last spell in England.

Alternatively, Cuadrado could move to Sevilla or Valencia in La Liga, while AC Milan have previously been linked with keeping him in Serie A.