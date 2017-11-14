Premier League trio contact Villarreal over €25m striker

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu finds himself the subject of transfer interest from three Premier League rivals, according to reports in Spain.

According to Marca, West Ham, West Brom and Newcastle are all keen on the DR Congo international, who has netted eight goals in 10 league outings this season.

The Hammers tried to sign him during the summer, but their €25m bid was rejected by Villarreal. Everton also showed interest in him around the same time but did not table a bid, with the Toffees buying Sandro Ramirez from Malaga instead.

Bakambu is under contract with the Yellow Submarine until 2022, and is understood to be valued in the €25million bracket.

However, while Marca claims the player is keen on a future move to England, he’s stated he is unwilling to leave Villarreal for a team with lower aspirations, and will carefully consider who he signs for.

As such, the Spanish paper reckons both West Brom and Newcastle are leading the charge for Bakambu, having sent scouts to watch the striker in recent weeks.