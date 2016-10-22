West Ham winner was ‘definitely offside’ – Moyes

David Moyes insists Sunderland were robbed of a point at West Ham – and was left to rue his side’s bad luck.

Winston Reid snatched a 1-0 victory for the hosts with the last kick of the match, a shot from the edge of the box through a crowd of players.

But Black Cats boss Moyes felt Hammers substitute Jonathan Calleri was in an offside position – and in goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s line of sight – as the ball flew past.

However, referee Bobby Madley gave the goal and rock-bottom Sunderland were consigned to a seventh defeat from nine matches this season.

Moyes said: “The match official thinks it’s onside, I definitely think it’s offside.

“You could tell by his reaction, he walked towards the linesman, so he was aware there was a problem with it.

“That’s what the disappointing thing is. The players earned something from this game, it might not have been pretty but we are trying to build confidence.

“We should have dealt better with the corner but we still needed a decision to go our way, and it didn’t go our way.”