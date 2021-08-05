West Ham among Prem trio to thwart midfielder deal after rude awakening

West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace have all walked away from a transfer to bring Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League, a report claims.

The Wales international midfielder made his name at Arsenal, following his rise in north London. However, he left as a free agent in 2019 and chose a different lifestyle with Juventus in Italy. He has enjoyed a decent spell in Serie A, but niggling injuries have held him back in the Italian top flight.

As a result, speculation has linked Ramsey with a return to the English top flight, where he has made 262 appearances.

Arsenal and arch-rivals Tottenham have reportedly had interest. Meanwhile, he reportedly had concrete offers on the table from Everton and West Ham during Euro 2020.

Palace and Wolves have also joined the hunt. But according to Il Bianconero, all three have now withdrawn their interest.

Their hesitance comes because of Ramsey’s wage demands. The source says he earns €7million (£5.9million) per year in Turin.

All three clubs have reportedly backed down over handing Ramsey such a wage. However, he said before Euro 2020 that he fancies another change in his career.

“The last two seasons at Juventus have been very difficult, frustrating, not just from a physical point of view. I want a place where I can feel good again,” he said.

“There have been many factors. There’s also been changes that I haven’t been used to.

“So, I take it into my own hands and have the right people around me to try to come up with the best possible plan to get myself back into a place where I am feeling good and confident again.

“The Welsh staff and medical team have been brilliant, they have been open for discussions and it’s important to all be on the same page.

“I have known a lot of the Welsh staff for a long time from my Arsenal days as well. They understand me, they know my body and they know what I need.”

Ramsey missed only five minutes of action for Wales earlier this summer. He also scored in the 2-0 win over Turkey which helped his country progress to the last 16.

West Ham change defender transfer mind

In other news, West Ham are now reportedly looking into a move for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car.

The Hammers have been chasing Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma to bolster their defence, but have struggled over a deal.

Caleta-Car was a January target for Liverpool and was ready to board a flight to England.