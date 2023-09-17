West Ham ‘would accept’, as Newcastle plot staggering bid for huge 2024 transfer

A remarkable report claims West Ham would be willing to accept an eyebrow-raising Newcastle bid for Lucas Paqueta next summer.

Paqueta, 26, became West Ham’s club-record arrival when joining from Lyon in a deal worth roughly £51m prior to last season.

The Brazil international established himself as an undroppable component in David Moyes’ side and helped guide the Hammers to their memorable Europa Conference League success last term.

Nonetheless, Paqueta appeared destined to leave the club when Manchester City came calling over the summer.

City agreed personal terms with Paqueta and tabled a lofty £70m bid. West Ham rejected the offer, though per Sky Sports, an improved bid totalling £80m was subsequently accepted and agreed in principle.

However, the move quickly fell through once the FA opened an investigation into alleged betting breaches regarding the player.

City went on to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53m, thus rendering any interest they had in Paqueta null and void moving forward.

But according to a remarkable report out of Spain, Newcastle could succeed where City failed. What’s more, it’s sensationally claimed they won’t have to bid anywhere close to what City offered.

Newcastle to succeed with discounted bid?

As cited by Goal, it’s reported Newcastle have locked on to Paqueta as they go in search of stars capable of making an impact at the highest level.

A move at the end of the season is under consideration and the report states Newcastle ‘would be willing to put on the table more than €60m’. That equates to roughly £51.7m – nearly £30m less than City’s accepted bid.

Yet despite the greatly reduced figures it’s dubiously claimed West Ham ‘would accept’ that level of proposal from the Magpies.

It’s important to note the Spanish outlet in question aren’t known for being among the more reliable publications when it comes to transfer news.

Paqueta is under contract with the Hammers until 2027 and the club hold an option for an extra 12 months. As such, they’ll be under no pressure to cash in for a sum well below market value.

While it’s entirely possible suitors other than Man City could bid for Paqueta, it seems unlikely West Ham would be content to merely break even on a player who has shone since arriving in England.

