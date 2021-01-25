West Ham’s hopes of signing Youssel En-Nesyri suffered a further setback after his agent confirmed that the striker wants to stay at Sevilla.

The Hammers have been linked heavily with the frontman. David Moyes wants more options up front after Sebastien Haller was sold to Ajax.

Moroccan star En-Nesyri showed his class by scoring a hat-trick against Cadiz on Saturday. That was his second treble in the space of four games.

He’s scored 16 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season. And his efforts have helped put Sevilla in fourth place, just a point behind Barcelona.

En-Nesyri told reporters after the Cadiz game this weekend that he was happy to stay in La Liga.

He said: “For now I’m staying at Sevilla, I’m going nowhere. I want to finish the year here, it’s a great club and I want to be here.”

En-Nesyri agent says player is happy at Sevilla

If that was disappointing for West Ham, the player’s agent has delivered a further rebuff.

Anass Ouzifi was asked directly about the Hammers in an interview with ABC Sevilla.

He said (via Sports Witness): “A few days ago a Premier club called me again, an important team.

“They asked me what was Youssef’s situation. I told them directly that it didn’t matter, that Youssef didn’t want to leave Sevilla, that he wouldn’t.

“They insisted and told me if they could offer something. I explained the situation well to them. Youssef is very happy in Seville, very grateful to the club and his teammates. Feels the affection of the fans.

“He’s happy. He is 23 years old. Why would you want to leave? Not everything is money in life.”

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has also taken a strong stance on wanting to keep hold of his main goalscorer.

He insisted after the Cadiz game that En-Nesyri’s three goals provided further evidence why Sevilla is the best place for him.

West Ham are believed to have offered £27m. But despite talk of an improved offer and a serious wage hike, whatever they try seems fruitless.