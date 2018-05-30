What Liverpool’s Salah really thinks of Ramos after CL final challenge

Mohamed Salah is not “angry” with Sergio Ramos over the tackle that has put his World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

Salah was injured after a tangle with Ramos in the Champions League final at the weekend.

The pair locked arms as they fell to the ground, with Salah taking the brunt of the weight on his shoulder.

He had to be substituted after 30 minutes, with fears expressed over his chances of making the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Liverpool physio Ruben Pons says Salah does not hold Ramos accountable.

“Salah has not told me anything about Sergio Ramos,” said Pons.

“I don’t think he is angry with him. It was an accidental challenge.

“We knew that it was something serious as soon as he fell on the ground because he never complains. We feared the worst.

“I was devastated. I tried to keep him calm. I told him he couldn’t do anything about it now and that he should not worry. It was time to look for solutions and not regret that things had not worked out.”

