Jaw-dropping sums Mo Salah will earn at Trabzonspor revealed as Liverpool icon agrees terms

Trabzonspor have reached an agreement with Mohamed Salah on what will become the biggest contract in Turkish football history, and TEAMtalk can reveal the finer details of the deal.

We revealed earlier this week that Trabzonspor had emerged as genuine contenders to land the Liverpool legend, despite strong competition from the Saudi Pro League and fellow Turkish heavyweights Besiktas. We can now confirm the Super Lig club have won the race after agreeing terms with the Egyptian superstar.

Sources have confirmed Salah has accepted a contract worth €23million per season, eclipsing the €18million annual package currently earned by Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. In terms of weekly wage, that roughly equates to £375,000 pre-tax.

TEAMtalk understands the agreement becomes even more lucrative once bonuses, commercial incentives and a percentage of shirt sales are factored in, making it the biggest salary of Salah’s illustrious career, even surpassing the last contract he held at Anfield.

The deal is for an initial one-year term with the option of a further season.

Trabzonspor believe Salah’s arrival can transform the club both on and off the pitch as they look to mount a serious challenge for the Turkish title after finishing third last season.

The club see the 34-year-old as the marquee signing capable of closing the gap on Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, while also significantly raising Trabzonspor’s global profile.

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Mo Salah could go to Saudi Arabia after Trabzonspor spell

We understand Salah’s representatives have kept officials in the Saudi Pro League fully informed throughout negotiations.

The Saudi clubs remain determined to sign the Egypt international in the future and have accepted his desire to spend at least one more season competing at one of the highest levels in European football before making the move to the Middle East.

Sources close to the player have also stressed that Salah’s decision is not based solely on football.

The former Liverpool forward has long spoken about wanting the next stage of his career to inspire young Muslim footballers, and he believes playing in Turkey – a Muslim-majority country – offers him a unique opportunity to continue doing that while remaining in European competition.

A move to Saudi Arabia has not been ruled out.

TEAMtalk understands both Salah’s camp and Saudi officials expect discussions to resume next year, with the Pro League still viewed as the most likely destination once his spell in Turkey comes to an end.

For now, however, Trabzonspor have secured one of the biggest signings in their history and arguably the most significant transfer Turkish football has ever seen.