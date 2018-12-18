What Zinedine Zidane’s agent said about Manchester United

Zinedine Zidane is the bookies’ favourite to become the next permanent Manchester United boss after Jose Mourinho left Old Trafford.

United have confirmed they will appoint an interim boss before recruiting a permanent manager to succeed Mourinho, who leaves almost three years to the day that he left Chelsea.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,” read a United statement.

In October, Zidane’s agent has broke his silence on rumours that the Frenchman could be the next Manchester United boss.

Zidane has been widely tipped to be the next United manager, and he remains the 5/2 favourite after the depature of Mourinho this morning.

Zidane’s agent, Alain Migliaccio, insisted the former Real Madrid manager was not interested in United, nor any other Premier League job.

“Manchester United? I don’t think he’ll go to England to train. It’s less his style,” he told JDD.

“I discussed it with him, it does not really attract him.

“He has chosen to have a year out, he will not dive in again before that is over.”

Zidane left Madrid five days after leading them to a third straight Champions League triumph in May 2018, and claimed the club needed “a different voice”.

The former France forward guided the Spanish club to three successive Champions League titles and one La Liga success since taking over in January 2016.