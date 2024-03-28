Where are they now? Gennaro Gattuso’s 11 awful signings as AC Milan manager

Gennaro Gattuso was a legendary player for Milan, but his stint as the club’s manager didn’t quite go as fans would’ve hoped and his signings from his tenure reflect that.

We’ll cut Gennaro some slack here, not just because we’re terrified of him coming to England and kicking our heads in, but also because his spell in charge from 2017 to 2019 came in the midst of one of Milan’s darkest hours, while they swapped dodgy owners for fun and rotted in Serie A’s mid-table without a hope in the world.

He did his best, but succumbed to the same, inevitable fate as others around him. We’ve looked back at the 11 signings made while he was in the hot seat.

For the full article, please click here.