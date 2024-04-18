Where are they now? The 10 best wonderkids of 2018 according to GOAL

Unless you’re Paul the Octopus, Mystic Meg, or one of those nutters who had £100 on Leicester to win the title in 2016, predicting the future is basically impossible. Each year, though, GOAL have given it their best shot, picking out the best wonderkids in world football.

It’s not an exact science. Footballers are humans, except for maybe Lionel Messi. Actually, Erling Haaland gives created-in-a-laboratory vibes as well, but, generally speaking, humans are fallible and wonderkids are not guaranteed to become wonderadults.

We thought we’d take a look at the ten highest-ranked wonderkids from GOAL’s 2018 list, and what they’re up to these days.

