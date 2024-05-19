Where are they now? The first 10 Liverpool academy kids handed debuts by Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is not afraid to play the kids. His squads and first XIs are regularly littered with academy graduates and youth players, many of whom have gone on to forge successful careers in the game, at Liverpool or elsewhere.

These days, you’ll find Jarrell Quansah, Connor Bradley, Ben Doak and Curtis Jones are gracing Liverpool’s first team.

We’re taking a look at the first ten academy graduates handed a first-team debut by the big German, and what they’re up to in 2024.

Read the full article on Planet Football.