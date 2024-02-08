Where are they now? The USMNT 2022 World Cup squad, featuring Liverpool target and Chelsea flop

The US men’s national team were hoping to make a big statement at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ahead of them hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

After failing to make it to the 2018 World Cup, Gregg Berhalter’s side certified their place in Qatar by finishing third in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, behind Canada and Mexico. They were subsequently drawn against England, Wales and Iran in the group stage.

The US drew with both Wales and England before beating Iran, which saw them advance to the next round in second place, behind England.

However, the round of 16 is where the US’s dream came to an end, as they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands.

A lot has happened since the tournament, so TEAMtalk decided to take a look at where the members of that USMNT squad who were playing in Europe are now.

Christian Pulisic

The winger was on Chelsea’s books during the 2022-23 season, and he would end the campaign with just one goal and two assists in 30 appearances as the Blues finished just 12th place in the Premier League, while also losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

At the World Cup, Pulisic netted his country’s only winner, as he smashed home a close-range strike against Iran after being set up by Sergino Dest.

Pulisic was a victim of Todd Boehly’s squad shake-up last summer, as he left for AC Milan in a £17million deal. So far, the 25-year-old has managed seven goals and six assists in 29 games for Milan, helping the Rossoneri go third in Serie A. Milan will come up against Rennes in the next round of the Europa League, too.

Josh Sargent

The centre-forward arrived in England in August 2021, when Norwich City paid Werder Bremen £8m to land him. Sargent was in decent form during the 2022-23 season, registering 13 goals in 41 games as the Canaries could only muster a 13th-placed finish.

The 23-year-old failed to score during three group-stage outings at the World Cup before picking up an injury that ruled him out of the last-16 defeat to the Netherlands.

Sargent remains at Norwich and has been lethal when fit this season, having notched six goals in 10 league games. However, he was out of action for a large chunk of the season after damaging ligaments in his ankle. Sargent will be hoping Norwich can get in the Championship play-offs this term, as they currently sit in ninth spot, just one point behind sixth-placed Hull City.

Gio Reyna

The attacking midfielder struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Borussia Dortmund in the build up to the World Cup, and he only managed to play more than 50 minutes on four occasions during the 2022-23 Bundesliga season.

Reyna’s frustrations at club level spilled over onto the international stage, as he only featured for a total of 52 minutes during the US’s World Cup campaign.

The 21-year-old has since penned a new contract with Dortmund but will look to continue his development in England after joining Nottingham Forest on loan.

Reyna was actually eligible to represent England after being born in Durham to former Sunderland player Claudio Reyna and his wife Danielle, but he opted to represent the USMNT instead.

Tim Weah

The right winger, son of Liberia icon George Weah, was on Lille’s books during the 2022 World Cup, having joined them from French rivals Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Weah was forced to operate as a full-back at club level that season, but Berhalter selected him further forward in Qatar. This decision worked as the 23-year-old scored his country’s first goal, showing composure to finish into the bottom corner after being played in by Pulisic.

Weah swapped clubs over the summer, as Juventus signed him for $13m (£10.3m). He has made 20 appearances for the Italian giants so far but is yet to score his first Serie A goal.

Haji Wright

The striker has had an eventful career, having played in his native US, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Turkey and England by the age of 25. In the 2022-23 season, he was on the books of Turkish side Antalyaspor, having joined them permanently following an initial loan spell.

Wright went into the World Cup with great confidence, having emerged as Antalyaspor’s main goalscorer. He bagged the US’s final goal at the World Cup, somehow flicking the ball into the top corner against the Netherlands despite facing away from goal. However, that finish was not enough to see the US go through.

The 25-year-old left Turkey for Coventry City in August and has so far managed nine goals and six assists in 31 games for the Sky Blues.

Weston McKennie

The central midfielder was on Juve’s books at the time of the World Cup, having joined the Italian giants from FC Schalke 04 in July 2021.

McKennie is a regular for the US national team and he played at least an hour in each of their World Cup games. The 25-year-old secured a transfer the month after the international tournament, joining Leeds United on loan from Juve. However, he could not help the West Yorkshire club avoid relegation to the Championship last term, and he subsequently returned to Juve over the summer.

This season, the Texas-born ace has played 23 times, though he is yet to score for the Bianconeri.

Tyler Adams

The defensive midfielder was named USA captain for the World Cup after establishing himself as an important player for Leeds in the 2022-23 season. Adams played every single minute for his nation in Qatar and was left heartbroken when their journey came to an end.

Following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League last term, the 36-cap international joined Bournemouth over the summer for £20m. Adams has yet to make his league debut for the Cherries though as he has spent most of the season battling a hamstring issue.

Brenden Aaronson

The 23-year-old joined Leeds in the same transfer window as Adams. However, Aaronson managed just one goal during his only season at Leeds to date, and he did not exactly set the World Cup alight either. The attacking midfielder may have appeared in all four of the US’s games but he failed to register any goal contributions.

Aaronson had no intention of representing Leeds in the Championship and is currently on loan at Union Berlin. He has failed to assert himself while in Germany however and might find himself back at Elland Road later this year.

Yunus Musah

The midfielder was playing for Valencia at the time of the World Cup. Berhalter selected him in midfield alongside McKennie and Adams in all of the US’s four matches.

Musah, 21, left Valencia in August by signing for Italian giants Milan, in a move which has seen him link up with USMNT ace Pulisic.

Luca de la Torre

The 25-year-old spent seven years on Fulham’s books but only made 14 first-team appearances before leaving for the Netherlands in August 2020. He arrived at Spanish club Celta Vigo in the transfer window before the World Cup began, though he did not manage to get off the bench in Qatar.

De La Torre is still at Celta Vigo and has played 25 matches for the La Liga side this term.

Antonee Robinson

The left-back spent time at Everton and Wigan before landing at Fulham in August 2020. He has established himself as Berhalter’s first-choice left-back and he resultantly played every minute at the World Cup. Robinson has impressed at Premier League level too and has even been linked with a major transfer to Liverpool, with the Reds on the lookout for someone who can become Andy Robertson’s long-term successor.

Tim Ream

The Fulham favourite plays alongside Robinson at Craven Cottage, and he often captains the club when Tom Cairney is not starting. Ream was an ever-present for the US at the World Cup, appearing for a full 90 minutes in all four games.

Ream, who has been on Fulham’s books since 2015, could reach 10 years with the Cottagers before leaving when his contract expires in June 2025. After all, he is now 36 and in the twilight years of his career.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

The 26-year-old defender joined Celtic from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal five months before the World Cup, following an initial loan spell at Celtic Park. Carter-Vickers partnered Ream at centre-half during the 1-0 win over Iran, but he had to settle for a place on the bench in the other three matches.

Carter-Vickers remains at Celtic and has played in 14 of their 25 Scottish Premiership matches this season as the Hoops look to beat Rangers to the title.

Sergino Dest

The right-back has played for some major European sides, including Ajax, Barcelona, Milan and PSV. At the time of the World Cup he was at Milan, on loan from Barca.

Dest registered one assist in four World Cup appearances, setting up Pulisic for the winner against Iran with a cushioned header into the attacker’s path.

The 23-year-old, who can also play as a left-back, is on loan away from Barca again this season, as he is spending the campaign at PSV.

Joe Scally

Dest’s deputy at right-back, who sat on the bench throughout the World Cup, Scally remains on Borussia Monchengladbach’s books after having joined them from New York City in January 2021.

Matt Turner

The goalkeeper was signed by Arsenal in July 2022 as Aaron Ramsdale’s backup. He played every minute at the World Cup and managed to keep two clean sheets.

Arsenal captured David Raya last summer and this saw Mikel Arteta offload Turner to Nottingham Forest, and the shot-stopper has so far made 20 appearances for his new club.

Ethan Horvath

The 28-year-old keeper spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Luton Town from Forest. At the World Cup, he acted as Turner’s backup and was forced to watch on from the bench.

Horvath left Forest on a permanent basis in the recent winter window by signing for Cardiff City.