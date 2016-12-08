Where could Manchester United’s flops end up in January?

Jose Mourinho has made it clear that some players are surplus to requirements this season at Manchester United – but where might five of their most unwanted players end up?

It’s been an inconsistent season so far for Mourinho’s troops, who currently lie sixth in the Premier League table, but could extend their interest in the Europa League through to 2017 if they avoid defeat to Zorya on Thursday evening.

While new additions Henrikh Mkhitaryan have taken their time to make an impression on Mourinho, there are a number of other players whose time at Old Trafford appears to be coming to a close.

A number of players are expected to exit the club when the transfer window reopens next month – we take a look at five players most likely to leave and the clubs they’re most likely to end up at.

Who will dip in to the graveyard of talent currently sat at Old Trafford and rescue these players from stagnation?

Ashley Young

Crystal Palace were heavily linked with a move for Ashley Young in the summer, and now Everton, West Brom and Swansea City are supposedly also involved. Oh, and his former club Watford.

Young has appeared in just four Premier League games for United this season, with just 235 minutes of league football under his belt as he has been pushed to the back of the pecking order.

Perhaps Mourinho feels a bit confused about where to play him. Never quite had the end product to be a winger, and was encouraging at wing back under Louis van Gaal, but not an area natural to him.

Pastures new are certainly needed for the 31-year-old as he enters the back end of his career.

Memphis Depay

Everton are in pole position to sign Memphis Depay at 6/1 with Sky Bet, although moves to China and the MLS are in behind at 20/1.

Dubbed as one of the brightest talents in European football, Depay has managed just 20 minutes of league football so far this campaign under Mourinho.

One can only imagine that the 22-year-old finds himself behind the likes of Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and others in the pecking order.

A move to Everton would do the young man’s career some good, and a chance to work under a Dutch boss would help too…

Morgan Schneiderlin

If you thought it wasn’t possible to go less than 20 minutes playing time in the Premier League, spare a thought for Morgan Schneiderlin.

The former Saints man has accumulated just 11 minutes of league action this season, prompting rumours of a swoop by Everton.

Even though United have a plehtora of midfield option in the likes of Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Marouanne Fellaini etc., you would still think Schneiderlin would get a look in.

The 27-year-old would be a very useful addition for a team like Everton. As seen in his time on the South coast, he has the potential to run games, something the Toffees need.

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger is remarkably (or maybe unremarkably) 4/6 to leave Old Trafford in January, with a move to any MLS club at 2/1 on Paddy Power.

There were talks of a potential move to AC Milan for the ex-Bayern man, who has not appeared in a single league game yet under Mourinho.

The player recently made an appearance for as a sub in the EFL Cup clash against West Ham – and Mourinho hinted the player could yet have a future at the club.

However, the smart money remains on the player securing a move elsewhere, with the MLS looking an enticing option – especially since he’s been spotted holding talks with officials from Chicago Fire.

Matteo Darmian

Matteo Darmian is 8/11 at Paddy Power to leave Old Trafford in January, remarkable given the hype surrounding the Italian when he arrived.

United probably thought they were doing a tremendous piece of business when they snapped up one of the best defensive talents in Europe for £15million, but in truth it hasn’t quite worked out.

Darmian shows no signs of discovering the form he was in at Torino, despite being played as a left-back for some of his five league appearances this season, and Jose may well have had enough.

A return to Italy seems more likely. Perhaps a team with a full-back problem like Milan or Inter seems appropriate, but you cannot rule out a move back to high-flying Torino…

Oliver Fisher