Where is the transfer window still open? Countries Premier League clubs can still sell players to

Jose Mourinho is one of the managers who still has time to strengthen his squad

The transfer window for the Premier League and most of Europe’s other top divisions closed on August 30, but in some countries the market remains open.

Clubs where the transfer window is closed can now only sign new players if they are free agents, unattached to other clubs, until January. But they can still sell or loan out players to teams from countries where the window is still open.

And there are some fairly significant footballing territories where clubs could still buy players from Premier League sides.

Here is a rundown of some notable leagues where the transfer window remains open.

EUROPE

The transfer window shut simultaneously in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France – but not all UEFA markets are closed.

Clubs in the Netherlands and Portugal, for example, have until Monday (September 2) to buy new players. With the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga classed as UEFA’s sixth and seventh strongest leagues, some talented players could yet move into those leagues.

The date is the same for Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Andorra, Malta, San Marino and Gibraltar.

The window closes on Tuesday (September 3) in Hungary, Wednesday (September 4) in Moldova and Thursday (September 5) in Croatia and Austria.

Quite a few markets remain open until Friday (September 6): most notably Belgium, UEFA’s eighth-strongest league, but also Ukraine, Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovakia and North Macedonia.

And a whole week remains for clubs in Slovenia and Liechtenstein, whose windows close next Saturday (September 7).

Later still, the Czech transfer window closes on September 8, while the windows in Switzerland, Romania and Cyprus are open until September 9.

Clubs in Greece have until September 11 to sign new players. In Russia and Armenia, the window doesn’t shut until September 12.

And a fairly big market to keep an eye on until September 13 is the Turkish transfer window, which closes on the same day as Serbia’s. Keep an eye on Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, perhaps.

Clubs in Azerbaijan have until September 16 and clubs in Israel (which despite its geographical location is part of UEFA) have until September 18.

REST OF THE WORLD

Further afield, it is worth keeping an eye on Saudi Arabia still. Last summer, in which it became one of the biggest-spending leagues in the world, its window remained open for a couple of weeks after most of Europe’s, but this time it will close on Monday (September 2).

On the same day, the window closes in Brazil.

Clubs in Qatar – not quite as aggressive in spending as their Saudi neighbours, but still able to accommodate some decent players – have another week after that, their window shutting on September 9.

The transfer window in Mexico is open until September 10, while clubs in Egypt have until September 30 to make new signings.

Out of curiosity, the transfer window open for the longest – although not one that any Premier League clubs would expect to hear from – is Panama’s, which has been open since the start of July and doesn’t close until November 30.

