Whirlwind Arsenal transfer close with fee and personal terms both agreed

Arsenal are close to wrapping up a superb piece of transfer business just two days after the player was first touted as a possible target, per a trusted source.

Mikel Arteta is facing an uphill struggle to guide Arsenal back to the upper echelons of English football. A disappointing campaign last season saw them fail to qualify for Europe. However, with many of their midweeks now free, the extra rest and time on the training ground could ultimately prove beneficial.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Despite occasional criticism from fans and pundits alike, Arteta appears destined to be at the Emirates for the long haul.

And per the latest Gunners transfer news, a rising Portuguese full-back could soon be joining him in North London.

According to trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are on the verge of signing Benfica’s Nuno Tavares.

The left-back, 21, only saw his name mentioned as a possible transfer target over the last few days.

Described by the Athletic as ‘dynamic, athletic and capable of making driving runs,‘ Tavares was identified as the long-term understudy to Kieran Tierney.

And according to Romano, many facets of the potential deal have already been agreed.

The Italian tweeted that Arsenal and Benfica have ‘an agreement in principle’. The deal is set to cost ‘€8m as guaranteed fee + add ons.’

June 29 Transfer Chatter - Latest on Ramos future, Roma want Rui Patrício and Chelsea determined to keep Alonso Sergio Ramos is weighing up his options, with Man City, PSG and Bayern Munich waiting on the Real Madrid defender, Roma are preparing a £13m offer for Wolves keeper Rui Patrício and Chelsea want to keep hold of Marcos Alonso

Furthermore, Romano stated that both personal terms and agent’s fees have both been agreed.

A five-year deal until 2026 is touted with just the finishing touches left before Tavares can call the Emirates his new home.

Improved Arsenal offer tipped to succeed

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made an improved offer to Anderlecht for the services of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to reports.

Since making his professional debut in 2017, Lokonga has established his importance for Anderlecht. He made 33 starts in the Belgian top flight last season and provided three goals and two assists.

His displays over the course of 2020-21 have attracted Arsenal, who have been linked for around a month. Their interest soon materialised into a £13m bid, but that was not enough for Anderlecht to accept.

However, Arsenal have now come back in with a new offer. According to Het Nieuwsblad, the price is rising above €15m.

They specify that Arsenal’s first unsuccessful bid was worth €14m plus €3m in bonuses. Thus, they have now increased their proposal to a higher figure, both in terms of the up-front fee and add-ons, although it is not exactly clear how much the new bid is worth.

Even so, it is expected to be successful. The report predicts a “breakthrough” will arrive soon.

READ MORE: Arsenal enter ‘talks’ to disrupt Everton hopes of Barcelona transfer