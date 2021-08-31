Whirlwind late €40m transfer gets green light with Man City duelling PSG

Man City and PSG have both been in contact with the agent of a Sporting Lisbon star who is available for €40m on deadline day, per a trusted source.

The approached of Man City and PSG to this summer’s transfer market couldn’t be further apart. Pep Guardiola’s side splashed out a British record £100m on a single deal when acquiring Jack Grealish.

PSG, meanwhile, have acquired five elite-level names, though only Achraf Hakimi required a transfer fee to sign. Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos were all acquired in free agency.

Nonetheless, the two clubs may now be set to converge in the final hours of the window.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the pair have been ‘in contact’ with the agent of Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes.

The 19-year-old is already a fully-fledged Portugal international to the tune of five caps. He has frequently been linked with Man City in the past. Though the club poured cold water on the links in late-July when citing a Bruno Fernandes example.

However, with current depth option at left-back Benjamin Mendy absent indefinitely due to legal matters, an approach for Mendes could now tempt more than ever.

Romano claimed Mendes’ agent, Miguel Pinha has been in touch with both Man City and PSG. Furthermore, it’s revealed Sporting are ‘open’ to selling the highly-rated teenager. A fee of €40m is touted as being required to seal a deal ‘today’.

In a second update, Romano declared PSG have taken the lead in proceedings. Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia was mooted as a potential makeweight to help sweeten the deal, though a potential loan-for-loan swap was also theorised.

For their part, Man City are deemed unwilling to pay the full €40m price tag that would be required to buy Mendes outright.

Man City complete vital piece of business

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias has signed a new contract with Man City until 2027, claiming that his year with the club so far has already surpassed his expectations.

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal,” Dias said on City’s official website. “I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year.

“Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad.

“I would also like to thank Pep [Guardiola] and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve.

“To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more.

“Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond.”

