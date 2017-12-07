Who can our 5 Prem sides draw in Champions League last 16?

England has five sides through to the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in history – but who can England’s representatives get in Monday’s draw?

Each side finished first in their group will be seeded, but will not be allowed to face a side for whom they have already met – meaning Manchester United will avoid Basel for instance.

Seeded sides will also play their second legs at home, which means Chelsea – the only English side to finish as runners-up – will be at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

Furthermore, sides cannot face rivals from their own countries, meaning we won’t get the scenario of Spurs tackling Chelsea for a place in the quarter-finals.

The first-legs are scheduled for February 13/14 and 20/21, with the return fixtures March 6/7 and 13/14.

Here’s the possible opponents for each Premier League side.

Manchester United (Group A winners)

Possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto, Real Madrid

Chelsea (Group C runners-up)

Possible opponents: Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Besiktas

Liverpool (Group E winners)

Possible opponents: Basle, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Leipzig, Real Madrid

Manchester City (Group F winners)

Possible opponents: Basle, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Porto, Real Madrid

Tottenham (Group H winners)

Possible opponents: Basle, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto.

PSG are favourites to win the tournament with bookmakers, with Real Madrid and Barcelona just behind them in the betting.

Here’s whom they could face:

PSG (Group B winners)

Possible opponents: Basle, Chelsea, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto, Real Madrid

Barcelona (Group D winners)

Possible opponents: Basle, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto

Real Madrid (Group H runners-up)

Possible opponents: Manchester United, PSG, Manchester City, Roma, Liverpool, Besiktas