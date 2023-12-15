Ali Al-Hamadi is a 21-year-old Iraqi international currently playing for League Two side AFC Wimbledon, with his performances in the English fourth tier grabbing the attention of sides in League One and the Championship.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Peterborough United are leading the race for the young striker, ahead of Championship clubs such as Leeds United, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers. Hull City and Bristol City have joined the race for his signature, too.

This season, Al-Hamadi has registered 13 goals and 6 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions for the south-west London side, in what is his first full season for the club after joining from League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in January 2023.

Wimbledon currently sit seventh in League Two, five points behind sixth place Notts County, as the Dons look to push for a playoff position this campaign. Al-Hamadi may be pivotal as to whether a playoff position is viable at the end of the season.

Al-Hamadi’s career so far

Born in Maysan, Iraq in March 2002, Al-Hamadi moved to Liverpool at the age of one to escape the early stages of the Iraq War, where he would settle and grow up.

Al-Hamadi was selected to play for Liverpool schoolboys when he was 13 years old, where he made an impression, being courted by both Liverpool and Everton before linking up with Tranmere Rovers’ under 14s. He would spend three years there.

He was offered a professional contract at Prenton Park, but turned that down, instead opting for a move to south Wales with Swansea City, linking up with their academy on a two-year scholarship. In July 2020, he would sign his first professional contract with the Swans on a one-year deal.

The Iraqi was released from the club following the expiry of his deal and would trial at Derby County in September 2021, before the Midlands side turned down the opportunity to sign him.

He would then sign for Wycombe in November 2021 after a successful trial, where he would fail to make an appearance in the 2021/22 campaign, being loaned out to Bromley in March 2022, scoring three times and assisting twice in ten appearances in the National League.

The 2022/23 campaign saw Al-Hamadi become more involved with the Wycombe first team, though he only played 166 league minutes for the team before departing for his current club Wimbledon earlier this year.

The second half of last season saw Al-Hamadi score ten and assist once in 19 appearances in League Two.

This season, Al-Hamadi has registered 13 goals and 6 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions so far for the Dons and is under heavy speculation for another move, this time up the divisions.

Having received an invitation to link up with the Iraqi U23s in 2019 whilst still on a scholarship at Swansea, he accepted and made his youth national team debut in October 2019.

In 2021, with Iraq’s two main strikers injured, Al-Hamadi made his national team debut in a 1-1 draw versus Syria. He has since gone on to score twice in 11 appearances for the country of his birth.

What is Al-Hamadi like as a player?

Standing at 1.87m (6ft 2in), Al-Hamadi is more of your sort of classic number 9, in the sense that he prefers to play on the last line of defence and pounce on the ball in behind, or to pick up the ball just in front of the opposition back line before driving at them with his pace and power.

He possesses several finishes in his arsenal, can finish with both his right and left foot and is good at deciding whether to shoot with power or place the ball beyond the keeper.

The 21-year-old’s physical presence allows him to go toe-to-toe with opposition defenders, using his frame to shield the ball before laying off a pass to a teammate. This presence allows him to be a focal point of attack if his side wants to be direct and his awareness allows him to play affective one-twos with teammates.

Al-Hamadi enjoys driving with the ball when presented with the opportunity, dragging the opposition away from their natural position before opening up gaps for teammates.

Being so young, he has much he can improve on, no less his aerial presence in attacking scenarios or his overall decision-making.

He has been directly involved in almost half of Wimbledon’s goals this season and they are a much better team with him on the pitch.

Where will Al-Hamadi go?

Al-Hamadi has attracted interest from an array of clubs in the Championship including Leeds, Sunderland, Blackburn, Hull and Bristol City, but it seems to be League One Peterborough who are leading the race for Al-Hamadi.

The Posh have been a good platform for young forwards to develop before moving on for a profit in the future. Ivan Toney, Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle and most recently Sammie Szmodics have all gone on to greener pastures after passing through Peterborough.

The side from Cambridgeshire are battling for a playoff place in League One this campaign, currently sitting fourth, just one point behind Stevenage with a game in hand.

Jonson Clarke-Harris sees his contract expire at the end of the season and looks set to depart after his fourth year at the club where he has amassed over 150 appearances in all competitions and registered nearly a goal every two games.

With Clarke-Harris potentially on the move, a gap could open up for Al-Hamadi to slot right in. Whether that be in the Championship or League One remains to be seen.

Numerous Championship sides have taken notice of the Iraqi international, though it remains to be seen whether they could guarantee him regular first-team football, which is pivotal at this stage in his career if he is to develop.