Gabriel Moscardo is an 18-year-old Brazilian footballer capable of playing in defensive midfield, central midfield, right-midfield and attacking midfield and is currently contracted to Brazilian Serie A side Corinthians, with a move to Europe beckoning.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gillan revealed on Tuesday that Corinthians are demanding a club record fee to part ways with their academy product, with Chelsea, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid all having said to have registered an interest in Moscardo.

After making his professional debut in June 2023, Moscardo has made 17 top-flight appearances for Corinthians so far, scoring one goal as the side from Sao Paulo sits 12th in the Brazilian Serie A.

He has appeared primarily as a right-midfielder for Corinthians in recent times in their 4-5-1 shape and as the right-sided central midfielder in a 4-3-3 and despite his tender age, he has performed to a high standard.

Many young Brazilians are increasingly making the switch to Europe at a young age such as Andrey Santos, Endrick and Deivid Washington and it seems like Moscardo will be one of the next to make the move across the Atlantic.

Moscardo’s career so far

Born in Taubate, Sao Paulo, Moscardo began his career with Atleta Cidadão in 2015 when he was 10 years old and made the switch to his current club Corinthians in 2017, initially being integrated into the youth setup.

It took him six years after joining the Sao Paulo-based outfit to make his first team appearance, which came in June 2023 in a 3-0 victory over Uruguayan side Liverpool in the Copa Libertadores where he came on as a second-half substitute.

His Serie A debut came in a 1-0 home loss to Red Bull Bragantino where also started the match.

Moscardo has been called up for the Seleção’s preliminary U23 squad set to compete at next year’s Olympics and has made one appearance for them so far.

READ MORE: Arsenal leapfrog Liverpool in race for exciting capture, as Chelsea also take advantage of FSG stance

What is Moscardo like as a player?

At 1.85m (6ft 1), Moscardo is already a physically imposing player who can hold his own in the professional game, with his dynamism and athletic ability a standout despite being 18.

Preferably playing in a deeper role, he doesn’t offer an immense goal threat but his ability to spray accurate long balls is a great use for his team as they progress the ball up the pitch, especially in quick transitions.

His being a deep threat creates more space for the team his team whilst in possession, as the opposition is forced to press at least one player to stop him from creating better opportunities as they progress up the pitch.

Moscardo’s ball-carrying abilities are a staple of his game, where his athletic ability allows him to drive into space with speed and power. His body allows him to fend off opposition and retain possession for his or earn a foul in an advantageous area.

The Brazilian is predominantly right-footed and mostly moves the ball to his favoured foot which defenders can often read, meaning he still has work to do if he is to become a more well-rounded and unreadable player, though time is on his side.

He wins 71% of his aerial duals per 90 and wins the ball back 4.4 times per 90 on the ground, outlining his impressive defensive capabilities, which is very important given his knack for playing in a deeper role.

His anticipation and awareness means he knows when to press and when to dive in for a tackle, in which he makes one last-ditch interception per 90. His speed and stamina allows him to recover and track back proficiently in order to recover the ball for his team.

Moscardo has all of the raw abilities to become a world class player and only being 18 has time to improve immeasurably, hence why Corinthians are demanding a club record fee to part ways with their academy product.

Gabriel Moscardo vs Vasco pic.twitter.com/V1HK2g1G2u — Matheus 📊 (@theustatico) November 29, 2023

Where will Moscardo go?

Moscardo already has the world at his feet and the pick of the clubs. It will likely take a fee in the region of €20m for Corinthians to part with Moscardo, with their previous record sale being the €19.75m that Tottenham paid for Paulinho back in 2013.

Chelsea have already signed an array of young Brazilian’s in the past couple of years, namely Angelo, Deivid Washington and Andrey Santos and are reportedly interested in adding Moscardo to their ranks as well as Willian Estevao, who they have also being recently linked with.

Though Chelsea are also looking to add other targets, with a £120million move for Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen also being spoken about, so a move for the Nigerian could take precedent.

PSG are another club are regarded as a possible destination for Moscardo, as Luis Enrique’s team looks to move to a younger core of the squad after the departure of Messi, Neymar and Marco Veratti and the acquistions of Goncalo Ramos, Manuel Ugarte and Kang-in Lee.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have both also been mentioned, with the latter already having a strong Brazilian core to their squad in Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Endrick joining up in the summer, Moscardo would likely adapt to life in the Spanish capital with relative ease.

Dortmund have been a hotbed for young talent to develop in recent years with Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and Jadon Sancho all developing in Germany before making big money moves elsewhere.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Man Utd race Man City, Chelsea and European quartet in hunt for Brazilian wonderkid