Johan Bakayoko is a Belgian winger currently contracted to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven, and his standout performances at the summit of the Eredivisie have drawn attention from clubs in the Premier League.

On Tuesday, TEAMtalk’s Samuel Bannister revealed that Liverpool are refusing to back down on a deal for Bakayoko, though Man City and Brentford have also registered a genuine interest in the winger, with the latter having a £34m bid rejected in the summer.

The Belgian international has scored four and assisted eight in 20 Eredivisie games so far this campaign for PSV who top the table and remains unbeaten at this stage in the season.

Bakayoko has been integral to PSV’s successful season under manager Peter Bosz as well as becoming a big part of a highly competitive Belgian national side and looks primed for a big-money switch in the summer.

Bakayoko’s career so far

Born in Belgium to a Rwandan mother and an Ivorian father, Bakayoko came through the ranks at OH Leuven, Club Brugge, Mechelen and then Anderlecht before making the switch to the Netherlands with PSV in 2019.

Bakayoko spent two seasons playing for Jong PSV in the second tier of Dutch football between 2020-22, scoring 20 and assisting 16 in 57 games before being promoted to the first team in 2022.

In his first full season in the Eredivisie, he scored nine and assisted six in 39 games in all competitions for the Dutch outfit as they finished runners-up to Feyenoord in the league.

This season, the electric 20-year-old has appeared in every single league match for the Eindhoven-based outfit. Bakayoko has helped PSV record the best attack in the division having scored a whopping 63 goals in just 20 matches so far.

Bakayoko is a fully-fledged Belgian international having already been capped nine times for the nation of his birth. He also scored on his fourth appearance for his country in a 3-0 victory over Estonia.

The winger had also been capped by Belgium at every single youth level up until his integration into the national side.

What is Bakayoko like as a player?

Standing at 1.79m (5ft 10in), Bakayoko is the type of player who gets you on your feet when on the ball.

Able to operate on either wing or as a second striker, the Belgian primarily plays off of the right where he can cut in on to his favoured left foot before either crossing to the far post or firing on goal.

His quick feet, excellent close control and explosive pace are a nightmare for opposition defenders who often have to resort to the dark arts in their quest to halt his progress., Indeed, Bakayoko draws 0.7 fouls per game in the top flight this season.

Bakayoko is extremely direct in his play even if he is not running with the ball and taking on opposition. He always seeks to get the ball up the pitch by any means necessary and create goalscoring opportunities, registering 2.3 per game in the Eredivisie this season.

Although he favours the ball on his left foot, he is more than capable of using his right foot as well, using his searing pace to burst to the byline before cutting it back to a teammate.

His ability to either cut in on his left or drive to the byline not only makes him difficult to mark, but critically very unpredictable, meaning defenders must always be on their toes when facing him in in one-v-one situations.

The winger also works hard for his team, often pressing from the front and chasing down the ball. An inevitable consequence of an eager forward tracking back is the 1.1 fouls per game he commits.

At just 20-years-old, Bakayoko is far from the finished article, though his athletic ability and will to win means he has world class potential.

DON’T MISS ~ Next Liverpool manager: FSG to consider shock Championship duo with former Man City No 2 coming into contention

Where will Bakayoko go?

Under contract until 2026, it is likely that PSV will capitalise on his value skyrocketing in the summer instead of holding on to him and potentially losing him for cheaper in the future.

Numerous Premier League sides are said to have stood up and taken notice of the Belgian international, including Liverpool, Man City and Brentford, the latter who have been long-term admirers of the forward.

The Bees had a bid of £34m rejected in the summer, with the Dutch side preferring to hold on to their asset for another year in the hope that he can kick on and increase his value. That’s a decision that does look to have paid off for the Dutch outfit.

Liverpool are looking for a long-term replacement for Saudi-linked Mohamed Salah, with Bakayoko high up on the list alongside Real Sociedad sensation Takefusa Kubo, who has also been attracting interest from the Reds.

Bakayoko is 11 years Salah’s junior and would not only add youth to the Liverpool attack.

With Klopp departing at the end of this campaign, it remains to be seen who will be in the dugout at Anfield next season, though whoever it is would have a hard time turning down the chance to sign the exciting winger.

As for Man City, both Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer have departed the Etihad in the last couple of years, with Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden having operated out wide for the Citizens in recent times.

The emergence of Oscar Bobb could play a factor in any possible acquisition of Bakayoko, though it remains to be seen whether or not the Norwegian is ready to play a big part in City’s immediate future.

Compatriot Jeremy Doku joined the Manchester club from Rennes for €60m (£51.2m) in the summer and would likely welcome his international teammate to the city who would most likely play on the opposite wing.

With Brentford almost certainly resigned to cashing in on star striker Ivan Toney in the summer they will likely get a large influx of money. It’s not out of the question Brentford return with an even higher bid for Bakayoko at season’s end.

Having played in the Champions League this season and with clubs like Liverpool and City circling, it would be a major coup for the side from west London to get his signature, despite his hefty price tag.

With exports from the Eredivisie being very hit or miss over the years, Bakayoko is showing all the signs that he will certainly be a ‘hit’ when the time comes to leave PSV.

READ MORE ~ Liverpool get green light to sign 33-goal star for Klopp’s goodbye gift as club director admits he ‘expects sale’