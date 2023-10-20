Who is Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City target Mason Melia?

Only turning 16 in September this year, Mason Melia is in line for a transfer to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs with TEAMtalk exclusively reporting that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all lining up moves for the Irishman.

Born and raised in Ireland, Melia is currently contracted to Dublin-based outfit St Patrick’s Athletic and has already broken into their first team despite his tender age. He has football relations in his family, with his uncle being a former Stoke, West Ham and Irish international on two occasions, Clive Clarke.

Melia plays primarily as a centre-forward and initially moved to St Pat’s in the summer of 2022 from fellow Irish side Bray Wanderers.

His career so far

So far, Melia has only received minutes off the bench, and is yet to make his full debut for the club, but in his seven league appearances as a substitute, he has managed to score twice and assist once.

He became St Pat’s youngest-ever player and youngest-ever goalscorer on January 31, 2023, coming off the bench against Wexford and rifling the ball in the top-right corner from outside the area.

In May 2023 he became the club’s youngest-ever league debutant as he came off the bench in a 3-0 victory over Drogheda United.

The following month, he scored his first goal for the club in a 7-0 win against UCD and became the League of Ireland Premier Division’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 15 years and 281 days.

On his 16th birthday, he again came off the bench and earned a penalty, which he took and scored to secure a 3-1 victory over Dundalk.

The striker has appeared has previously represented Ireland at U15 and U16 level. He currently plays for their U17s side, with his record standing at six goals from 16 appearances.

What is Melia like as a player?

At only 16, it is very possible that Melia hasn’t fully grown into his body yet, but he is already quite tall and is a threat from corners where he has scored a few goals for Ireland’s youth teams.

Despite his height, Melia is very agile and good on the ball, often dropping deep to receive the ball to feet before turning and taking on his man.

In this sense, his playing style isn’t too dissimilar to compatriot and Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Melia also uses his body very well, keeping his back to the opposition to shield the ball as his stature allows him to do so.

Not only that, his willingness to run with the ball draws opposition in to try and close him down, where at that point he can earn a foul or release the ball to a teammate in space.

How much would Melia cost?

Because of St Pat’s stature in the game and Melia’s age, they would not be able to demand a significant fee for the starlet, with their best bet to have a sell-on clause in any potential deal that may be completed.

The date of Melia’s contract expiry is unknown, but because of his age and the fact he only joined St Pat’s in 2022, it is safe to assume he isn’t under a long contract.

His current market value according to transfermarkt is around £50k, though that was last updated in June of 2023 before he’d turned 16, so there’s a good chance with the traction he has had since then that it will have significantly increased.

Where will Melia go?

TEAMtalk has revealed that Melia has already had trial spells at Man City and Chelsea, with Man Utd also keen to take a look at the teenager on a trial basis.

Ireland are enjoying something of a golden generation at the moment, with players such as Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins and Ferguson among those who have starred in the Premier League.

It’s unlikely that Melia will go straight into the first team if he were to join one of the Premier League’s so-called ‘top six’ clubs, with a spell in the youth teams or a loan move more likely.

Although, we have seen Irish players make a name for themselves at an early age with the aforementioned Ferguson achieving his Premier League debut at only 17 years old.

Bazunu himself came through the ranks at City before a productive loan move to Portsmouth. He then made the permanent switch to Southampton for £12m, where he instantly became their number one in the English top flight at just 20 years of age.

A Premier League switch beckons for Melia, with it being a case of not if but when.