Matias Soule is starring on loan at Frosinone from Juventus

Matias Soule is an Argentine forward who can play anywhere behind the striker in attack and is currently contracted to Italian side Juventus but plying his trade out on loan at fellow Serie A side Frosinone.

Soule, who was a relative unknown in the footballing world before this campaign, has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe due to his scintillating performances in Italy.

This campaign is Soule’s first loan spell away from Juventus and has so far yielded 10 goals and two assists in 22 Serie A games.

In doing so, he has become the first Frosinone player ever to reach double figures in terms of goals in a Serie A campaign.

Frosinone have primarily been in and around the lower leagues of Italian football throughout their history, yet Soule’s efforts could help solidify their status in Serie A.

They currently sit 14th in the table, just four points ahead of the relegation zone and if it wasn’t for Soule, the story could be very different.

Soule’s career so far

Born and raised in the Buenos Aires province of Mar del Plata, Soule is of Italian descent and joined youth side Kimberley in 2009.

He spent six years there before joining Velez Sarsfield in 2015 and going through their youth system.

The 20-year-old turned down the chance to sign a professional contract at Velez and instead opted to join his current club Juventus on a free transfer in 2020.

Soule linked up with Juventus’ youth system and made his Serie C debut for their reserves in August 2021. Manager Massimiliano Allegri decided to call him to Juventus’ match-day squad the following September.

In November 2021, he made his Serie A debut for Juventus, coming on as a substitute in added time against Salernitana.

In October 2022, he made his Champions League debut, coming on for the last 15 minutes in a 2-0 away loss at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Later that same month, he made his full debut for Juventus in a 1-0 away victory at Lecce and in March 2023 he would score his first Juventus goal in a 4-2 victory over Sampdoria.

Able to represent either Italy or Argentina at international level, Soule linked up with Argentina for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup and has since made seven appearances for them.

Since joining Frosinone on loan in the summer, Soule has exploded onto the scene, scoring 10 goals and assisting twice in 22 Serie A games so far this season.

His performances have even made the Italian national team manager, Luciano Spalletti, consider a potential call-up for the Argentine-born forward.

What is Soule like as a player?

Soule is not your normal profile of a winger who likes to sit wide and stretch play before relying on pace and trickery to beat a man – he is quite different.

Highly intelligent in his movement and general play, Soule likes to operate in the half-space where he can his team transition the ball in attack, or drop deep to help build up play.

The Argentinian youth international’s ability to drop deep and then pick out a pass can open up a defence in exceptional fashion and adds a different dimension to his team’s attacks.

This ability to play an incisive pass at the right time against sides that are sitting deep and rigid can be the difference in a win or a loss.

Although not reliant on his pace and trickery to beat a man, Soule is one of the best in Europe at the moment at doing just that.

🌪️ Matías Soulé has attempted more dribbles (147) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season pic.twitter.com/tCH55g7FnH — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 14, 2024

Soule has attempted the most dribbles in Europe’s top five leagues this season, showing his confidence in his ability despite his age and this being his first full season of top-flight football.

The forward likes to keep the ball moving and will often lay off short passes to teammates before moving into space to receive the ball again.

In Serie A this campaign, he is averaging 2.5 key passes per 90 minutes (97th percentile) and 1.8 shots per 90 minutes (87th percentile) despite playing at a weaker club than most.

Highly creative, skilful, confident and intelligent, at 20-years-old Soule still has time to get even better, which is a frightening prospect for whoever his opponents are.

Where will Soule go?

Under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2026, the Old Lady will surely be hoping that they can convince Soule to commit his future in Turin upon returning from his loan.

Allegri has preferred to play a system which utilises wing-backs instead of Soule’s preferred role of anywhere behind the striker, so either the system will need to adapt to the player or the player will need to adapt to the system.

Should Juventus cash in on their young prospect, there are a host of Premier League clubs that are said to be interested in the forward.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Tottenham were all linked with a move for the Argentine youth international during the January window, but no serious offers were sent.

Palace were said to be prepared to offer upwards of €35m (£29.9m) for Soule, but no offer was made from the south London club.

The team from Selhurst Park have struggled to progress under Roy Hodgson this campaign, with fans getting restless at a perceived lack of ambition.

The addition of Soule would go a long way toward reaffirming Palace’s ambition, though they will now have to wait until the summer for any potential deal to be struck.

On Tyneside, Newcastle have suffered numerous injury setbacks this campaign as they haven’t been able to replicate last season’s form.

Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes have both had spells in the treatment room, whilst Miguel Almiron hasn’t been able to continue his impressive performances of last season.

A move for Soule would be welcomed and with Newcastle under control by PIF, funds will almost certainly be available.

Spurs’ lack of European football this campaign has probably helped their Champions League ambitions this year, as they currently sit fourth in the league.

Assurance of Champions League football would go a long way in convincing Soule to switch to North London, as well as manager Ange Postecoglou’s record of developing young players.

Wherever Soule goes, he’s almost certain to be a bonafide star.

