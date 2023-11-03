Who is Naj Razi? The Irish teenager wanted by the Premier League’s biggest clubs

Naj Razi is an Irish attacking midfielder currently contracted to Shamrock Rovers and is capturing the interest of the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

As reported by TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher on Wednesday, a host of the Premier League’s biggest clubs and Real Madrid are scouting the Irish teenager who could follow the likes of Cathal Heffernan and Kevin Zefi to leave Ireland and join one of Europe’s big guns.

The 17-year-old has represented Ireland at youth level but is of Algerian descent, so can represent the African nation in the future should that become an option for him.

His career so far

Razi made his debut for Shamrock Rovers at the age of 16 in July 2023 in the FAI Cup against Dundalk.

In the following fixture against Hungarian side Ferencvaros, the attacking midfielder made his UEFA Europa Conference league debut as a substitute in a 4-0 away loss.

On September 22nd 2023, Razi made his League of Ireland debut as an 85th-minute substitute away at UCD in a 0-0 draw.

On October 27th 2023, the day before Razi turned 17, Shamrock Rovers secured their fourth consecutive title after a 2-0 victory away at St Pat’s Athletic.

Just this Monday, two days after his 17th birthday, the Irishman made his full debut away at Cork City, playing the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw.

He represented Ireland U17s at the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship as The Boys in Green reached the quarter-finals and scored as they beat Wales U17s in the group stage.

Razi was named the FAI’s U-17 player of the year in June 2023.

What is Razi like as a player?

Standing at around 1.75m (5ft 9), Razi has been likened to players such as James Maddison, Fabio Carvalho and Croatian talent Martin Baturina.

Razi is capable of playing anywhere behind the striker whether that be centrally or out wide.

Predominantly right-footed but adept enough in using his left, the 17-year-old likes to play out on the left-hand side where he can cut in on his right foot, or on the right-hand side where he plays an early in-swinging cross or through the middle where he can run at the defence.

His low centre of gravity enables him to turn quickly with the ball and change direction at speed, making it difficult for defenders to close him down.

He also enjoys running with the ball and isn’t afraid to take on his man, either beating them for pace by knocking the ball around them or utilising a bit of skill to outwit them, Razi is capable of it all.

In his full debut, Razi operated in a deeper role in Shamrock’s 3-5-2 system, partnering Conan Noonan and Darragh Nugent in the midfield. In this game, he effectively played a Marco Verrati-style role in which his composure helped to keep Shamrock composed in possession and dictate the tempo of play.

Where will Razi go?

Razi is already a wanted man after only just turning 17. Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal and Real Madrid have all been said to have been scouting the Irishman.

A price tag of around only £250k is being spoken about, so it is hard to see Razi sticking around in Ireland for too long.

Liverpool is said to be one of the most active clubs in pursuit of Razi’s signature, with a drive for developing and integrating more youth into their first team fold within the coming years as Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Jarell Quansah all receiving minutes in the first team squad this season.

Man City have also sent scouts to watch the attacking midfielder play and he is certainly on their radar, with the Cityzens having the benefit of offering comparatively higher wages to youth players than other clubs, with their youngsters being some of the highest earning in the world.

Chelsea has a stacked youth academy, with recent graduates containing the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher who have all gone on to star for England, so a move to West London should not be written off.

Arsenal are an exciting proposition under Mikel Arteta at the moment, having seen a massive upturn in fortune since the Spaniard took charge. Ethan Nwaneri became the Premier League’s youngest-ever player in 2022, making his debut for the Gunners at just 15, breaking the record previously set by Harvey Elliot.

Real Madrid is by all accounts a difficult outfit to turn down. We have seen the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Aurelian Tchouameni all join and flourish at Los Blancos and with the acquisitions of Arda Guler and soon-to-join Endrick it is clear the Spanish giants are building for the future and Razi could join the project.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Predictions: From bad to worse for Man Utd; Tottenham send Poch packing; big Newcastle v Arsenal verdict