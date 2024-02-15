Who is Roony Bardghji? The Football Manager wonderkid and Man Utd conqueror attracting Europe’s elite

Roony Bardghji is an 18-year-old Swedish winger currently contracted to Danish side FC Copenhagen, with his immaculate displays in the Champions League despite his tender age gaining global attention.

Last Tuesday, TEAMtalk’s James Marshment reported that Tottenham have held long-term interest in Bardghji, who has become one of the first names on the Copenhagen team sheet in recent times.

Earlier this campaign, Manchester United travelled to the Danish capital to face FC Copenhagen in a match which held major significance for where both teams would finish in their Champions League group.

At 3-3, the ball fell for the then 17-year-old in the box, who smashed it beyond Andre Onana in the United goal to help the Danish side to a historic victory and qualify for the Champions League round of 16.

The Kuwait-born Swedish youth international has scored seven goals in 17 Superliga appearances this campaign as Copenhagen currently sit third, just three points off of league leaders FC Midtjylland.

Bardghji’s career so far

Born in Kuwait City, Kuwait to a Syrian family, Bardghji moved to Sweden at a young age.

There, he was noticed by Malmo, where he came through the youth ranks before moving to FC Copenhagen’s youth system at only 14 years old.

It didn’t take long for Bardghji to be promoted to Copenhagen’s first team, where at 16 years and six days old he became the Danish outfit’s youngest ever player.

Just a week later, he registered his first goal for the club in a 3-1 away victory at AaB, after picking up the ball just inside the opposition area, playing a one-two and in his stride struck the ball with his left foot into the bottom right corner from 30 yards out.

From this, he became Copenhagen’s and the Superliga’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

Being eligible for Kuwait, Syria and Sweden, Bardghji has featured for Sweden at both U17 (scoring five goals in six matches) and U21 level (scoring two goals in eight matches).

In August 2023, Copenhagen were away at Czechian team Sparta Prague found themselves level at 3-3 as extra time ended and were headed to penalties.

A couple of missed Sparta penalties gave Bardghji the chance to secure a place in the Champions League play-offs for Copenhagen.

Effortlessly, he chipped the ball down the middle, showing composure and bravery well beyond his years.

On November 8, 2023, Bardghji scored his first Champions League goal which would prove to be the winner against English giants Man Utd.

That goal would help Copenhagen qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League and meant United finished the group in last place.

He is yet to earn a senior international cap for his adopted country, which he is most likely to represent, though it is surely only a matter of time before he does so.

🇸🇪🤩 Roony Bardghji (17) with the 87th minute winner against Manchester United… 9 goal contributions for the young talent so far this season for FC København! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eTQSN6mp64 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 10, 2023

What is Bardghji like as a player?

The Swedish international can play anywhere across the front line but is more known to play off of the right-hand side and cut in on his left foot.

With the ball at his feet, Bardghji comes alive; his fearlessness and willingness to take the opposition on causes chaos for the other team defensively as they look for ways to stop him.

He has a keen eye for goal, not afraid to have an effort from range should the opportunity arise, much like how he scored his first senior goal.

Although stronger on his favoured left foot, he is more than capable of using his right too should he have to, instead of cutting in on his left he can drive towards the byline before playing it back across the box.

From dead-ball scenarios, Bardghji is also a major threat, able to beat the keeper from range with a well-placed free-kick adding another aspect to his game.

Although his goalscoring output considering his age and position is impressive, he still does have work to do when it comes to providing for teammates.

The 18-year-old is yet to provide an assist in all competitions this season, something he will need to work to improve on should he take the next step.

Time is firmly on Bardghji’s side, though. Already showing flashes of his world-class potential, the world is his oyster.

Where will Bardghji go?

Not many players can boast a CV like Bardgjhi’s at his age, having already been a Danish Superliga champion on two occasions, as well as being a Danish Cup winner and a Danish youth champion, meaning a host of Europe’s biggest clubs will have him on their radar.

As reported by SempreMilan, AC Milan are said to be keeping tabs on Bardghji as he is still in the early stages of his development.

A move to the San Siro could be a good destination for the midfielder, as young players such as Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez have found success at the Rossoneri in recent years.

Tottenham have shown a firm interest in Bardghji in recent times, with Ange Postecoglou known for helping develop and trusting younger players.

The London club already have Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski in their ranks and has agreed on a deal with Djurgardens star and compatriot Lucas Bergvall, who will join in the summer.

Bergvall was also wanted by Barcelona, with a move to the Camp Nou looking all but done before Tottenham jumped ahead of the Spanish side for his signature on deadline day.

Both Man Utd and Man City are said to retain interest in Bardghji, though heavy competition in attacking areas at the Etihad means it would be unlikely for the 18-year-old to go straight into the first team.

As for United, the youthful trio of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have begun to light up Old Trafford in recent weeks.

With Antony flattering to deceive since joining from Ajax in 2022, a space on the right side of the attack could be ready-made for Bardghji to walk right into.

His current deal expires in the winter of 2025, so with less than 18 months left on his current deal remaining, a decision on his immediate future beckons.

Whatever the case, it is unlikely that Bardghji will be sticking around in Scandinavia for much longer.