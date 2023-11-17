Who is Teun Koopmeiners – The dynamic Dutch midfielder touted for a £55m Premier League move

Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with a move away from Atalanta.

Teun Koopmeiners is a Dutch midfielder currently plying his trade in the Serie A for Bergamo-based side Atalanta, with Premier League clubs on high alert as the Italian side is looking to cash in.

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones revealed on Wednesday that Newcastle are keen to get a move finalised for Koopmeiners, though both Arsenal and Liverpool have also registered interest in the 25-year-old.

The Dutchman has appeared for La Dea 15 times in all competitions so far this season – they sit fifth in the league – scoring on three occasions and assisting twice.

The Netherlands international can play in numerous positions which makes him an even more attractive prospect for suitors.

With Newcastle light in midfield areas, Eddie Howe is reportedly looking to acquire Koopmeiners’ services as the Magpies look to reinforce the middle of the park.

Koopmeiners’ career so far

Koopmeiners came through the ranks of AZ Alkmaar where he initially linked up with the U12s before progressing to the first team.

In August 2017, he made his debut for Jong AZ in the Eerste Divisie coming in a 3-1 away win at FC Den Bosch.

The following October he would make his debut for the club he joined eight years prior in a 4-0 home defeat to Dutch giants Feyenoord, when he would play the final 30 minutes.

In the 2017/18 campaign, his first professional season, he would appear 26 times in the Eredivisie for AZ, scoring once and assisting on four occasions.

The following season he would become one of the first names on the teamsheet, featuring 32 times in the Dutch top flight, primarily from centre-back and despite his deep position he would score on eight occasions.

In the 2019/20 season he was even more prolific. Despite the Eredivisie season being cut short due to Covid-19, he would make 42 appearances in all competitions for AZ, scoring 16 and assisting three times as he rotated from defensive-midfield and centre-back as De Kaasboeren finished second only behind Ajax on goal difference.

He would continue where he left off in the 2020/21 season, scoring 17 and assisting seven times in all competitions from 40 appearances, though this time he would feature as a central midfielder as well as a defensive-midfielder.

His impressive output attracted interest from elsewhere and Atalanta were the beneficiaries when they acquired his services for a reported €12 million (£10.5m) fee.

Now in his third season in Italy, Koopmeiners’ versatility makes him a key component in Gian Piero Gasperini’s 3-5-2 system where he can operate as the more attack-minded midfielder of the three or pairing either Ederson, Marten de Roon or Mario Pasalic in the double pivot.

He has scored 17 times and has assisted seven goals in 74 league appearances so far for Atalanta.

Koopmeiners appeared heavily for the Netherlands at youth level and in October 2020 he made his international debut in a friendly against Mexico and has made 18 appearances for his country so far.

What is Koopmeiners like as a player?

Standing at 1.84m (6ft), Koopmeiners is also very athletic as well as being incredibly intelligent in the way he plays.

As well as contributing to attacking output, Koopmeiners is also more than capable defensively.

He breaks up play well and helps his side retain possession of the ball. Last season, the 25-year-old had an average of 7.78 recoveries per 90 minutes in the 2022/23 season, of which 47.5 per cent were in the attacking half.

This ability to win the ball high up the pitch enables his team to regain possession closer to the opposition goal and generate better goalscoring opportunities.

His eye for a pass and ability to play the long ball is second to none, highlighted no better than in AZ’s 2-0 victory away at Ajax in 2020 where he played a 70-yard pass, inch perfect for Oussama Idrissi to set up the second goal.

From dead-ball situations, he can rival almost anyone. He is a threat from both free kicks and the penalty spot, of which he shared the latter with Ademola Lookman primarily last season.

A true box-to-box midfielder in every sense of the word, Koopmeiners can pretty much do it all.

Since playing as a centre-back from when he was playing in the Netherlands, Koopmeiners has developed into a dependable and important figure both in attacking-midfield and defensive-midfield since moving to Italy.

Where will Koopmeiners go?

At 25, Koopmeiners theoretically shouldn’t be entering his prime until the next couple of years, meaning whoever picks him up will be getting a player coming towards to peak of his powers.

He is under contract until 2025, though Atalanta has the option to extend the duration by a year should they wish to do so.

A fee of £55million is being spoken about and numerous Premier League clubs have been credited with registering an interest in the Dutchman.

Newcastle are the club most predominantly linked with the midfielder and are in need of midfield reinforcements after being plagued with injuries to key players and the consequent suspension of Sandro Tonali.

17-year-old Lewis Miley started Newcastle’s most recent fixture away at Bournemouth alongside fellow Magpies graduate Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, who recently returned from injury.

Koopmeiners’ athleticism and intelligence mean he would fit seamlessly into the English club’s midfield.

Arsenal has been another club linked with the Dutchman as Mikel Arteta is eyeing up cover in the midfield areas to phase out the ageing Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny.

Liverpool‘s midfield revitalisation in the summer is still lacking a more defensive option at the base, with Alexis Mac Allister preferred in the no.6 role ahead of Wataru Endo.

Acquiring Koopmeiners would allow Mac Allister to be pushed higher up the pitch in his more natural attacking role and would add more balance in a midfield containing the aforementioned Argentine and either compatriot Ryan Gravenberch or Dominik Szobozslai.