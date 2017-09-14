Who wants to see Leeds United back in the Premier League?

Leeds United are currently setting the Championship alight but would you welcome them back into the Premier League next season?

It has been 13 years since they last played in England’s top flight but Thomas Christiansen’s men are the early frontrunners in what is sure to be another unpredictable Championship season.

However, would you be happy to see the ‘sleeping giants’ back in the big time despite their money troubles last time around and a view that their fans aren’t exactly the most popular in the country?