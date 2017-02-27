‘Wholly dishonest’ Leicester players acted despicably – Gary Neville

Gary Neville has branded Leicester’s players ‘despicable’ following their role in Claudio Ranieri’s dismissal at the King Power Stadium.

The popular Italian was shown the door at the club last week – less than nine months after masterminding the most unlikely title triumph of all time.

But while a number of Leicester’s senior players, including Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel, have come out and denied any part in undermining Ranieri, Neville told Sky Sports he believes a number of them are being ‘wholly dishonest’.

“The route from owner to player, around a manager’s future, is not a chain of command. It should never be available,” he said on Monday Night Football.

“In the last few days, a couple of players have spoken – and they are stitching themselves up, they are coming across as wholly dishonest.

“There are a couple more who I would like to hear from.

“The reality is – if that has happened, I cannot get my head around it. It is despicable. Even if they were asked, stay clear of it.

“The idea of sticking together, even if you’re invited to comment, it is wrong and they will know it’s wrong.

“I would like to think it hasn’t happened. Seeing managers sacked is painful enough, if his own players have knifed him in the back, it is the most difficult part.”